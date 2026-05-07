Is Jarred Vanderbilt Playing Tonight? Lakers vs Thunder Injury Report, Where to Watch, Odds & More for Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder were all business in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. They secured a comfortable win, making it five straight victories in the ongoing postseason. Tonight, it’s back to the Paycom Center, where OKC will look to keep its spotless record alive. On the other hand, it can’t be stressed enough how important it is for LeBron James and Co. to salvage a win on the road against the best team in the NBA.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But matters are far more complicated than they were. If Game 1 seemed like a mismatch, Game 2 may prove to be something worse if the haunting truth indeed sticks for the Lakers. The talking point from the game for Jarred Vanderbilt’s nasty finger injury. Could he return in time after suffering the horrific injury?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Jarred Vanderbilt playing tonight vs OKC in Game 2?

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt suffered a right pinky finger dislocation in Game 1. It happened when Vando tried to block a shot. He didn’t get anywhere near the ball. The only contact that happened was between his pinky finger and the hard edge of the backboard. The finger got stuck for a split second as Vanderbilt came down. He instantly knew something was severely wrong, and so did the Thunder bench.

Lakers teammate Jaxson Hayes described the graphic injury. “I mean, did you see the picture of his finger? It was just disgusting, bro. “His whole bone was out of his skin. I mean, that was obviously you never want to see one of your teammates go down, but I mean, that was gross,” said the Lakers center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Considering the details, it’s a surprise that Vanderbilt is only listed as doubtful for Game 2 tonight. It’s an indication that he could return sooner rather than later, eliminating concerns of any long-term injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Lakers injury report for Game 2

Aside from Vanderbilt most likely missing the contest, the Lakers have a few more concerns. Obviously, Luka Doncic still remains out indefinitely, dealing with a hamstring strain. The NBA’s scoring champion was told it would take eight weeks to recover by doctors. He’s in the fifth week still. Furthermore, Luke Kennard is also questionable due to neck soreness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report for Game 2

The defending champions do not have any additional injuries to worry about. Reserve center Thomas Sarber remains out with a torn ACL. Moreover, rising star Jalen Williams is also out with a hamstring strain suffered in the first round against the Phoenix Suns. Aside from them, there are no new injuries to report for the Thunder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakers vs Thunder Game 2: Predicted starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers Oklahoma City Thunder Marcus Smart Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Austin Reaves Lu Dort Rui Hachimura Ajay Mitchell LeBron James Chet Holmgren Deandre Ayton Isaiah Harteinstein

Lakers vs Thunder Game 2: Odds

The market doesn’t feel like Game 2 could hold any shocking result. The Thunder have a -1100 moneyline. Oddsmakers are practically certain that OKC is coming out on top again. And with the Lakers’ additional injuries, their moneyline is set at +700. The only miracle that might see them get past OKC is if LeBron James and Austin Reaves both find ways to score at a heavy rate against the Thunder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakers vs Thunder Game 2: Where to watch

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Time: 9:30 P.M. E.T.

TV: Prime Video

Streaming: Prime Video