Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight in Game 1 vs Knicks? 76ers Injury Report, Where to Watch, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers finally got past the Boston Celtics, and it felt long overdue. A strong 109-100 win in Game 7 ended a drought that stretched back to 1982. Now they turn toward the New York Knicks for the second round, with pressure building again. And as always, Joel Embiid remains the center of it all. He returned in Game 4 after an emergency appendectomy and looked dominant. But his fitness is uncertain against the Knicks, and that lingering doubt adds tension.

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Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Knicks in Game 1?

Joel Embiid enters with a probable tag due to a right hip contusion, yet his form tells a stronger story. He is rediscovering his groove and slowly returning to that overpowering presence. As a result, Philadelphia’s hopes feel alive again. Moreover, the stakes are massive, since the 76ers have not crossed Round 2 since 2001. Therefore, this looming clash with the New York Knicks carries serious weight for this group.

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Meanwhile, the 32-year-old big man averaged roughly 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists while anchoring both ends of the floor in Round 1. In Game 7 against the Celtics, he scored 34 points and 12 rebounds. Moreover, he became the first player in the NBA to score a total of 100 points after missing three playoff games. Therefore, he had an important message for the Sixers supporters.

“I just have a message for our fans. Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like Philadelphia was Madison Square Garden East. We’re gonna need the support. Don’t sell your tickets. This is bigger than you. We need you guys,” The Process said on Saturday’s postgame press conference.

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The tension goes back to the 2024 playoff clash, when New York Knicks fans took over Philadelphia’s arena, now called the Xfinity Mobile Arena. As a result, the energy leaned heavily toward New York, and the Philadelphia 76ers lost control of the series. Joel Embiid felt it deeply. He later said, “It kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town.” Now, that same frustration has returned, along with a louder plea for support.

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Moreover, Embiid said, “Knicks fans travel, they buy tickets. There’s going to be people who sell tickets because they need the money. Don’t do it. We need you guys. We need the support, and we need it to be extremely loud. If you need money, I’ve got you.”

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So, it’s not too difficult to understand what this 2026 playoff run means to Joel Embiid. And the 76ers are seemingly planning to avenge their 4-2 series loss to the Knicks in 2024. With Embiid relatively healthy, they might have a great chance at it.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for Game 1

Other than Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers have a clean injury report. None of their stars is listed with injuries or illness. Therefore, you can hope to see the usual starting lineup for them. Precisely speaking, Tyrese Maxey will again play an important role for the team. He averaged 26.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 7 games in the 2026 playoffs against the Celtics.

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Meanwhile, rookie shooting guard V.J. Edgecombe averaged 15.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 7 games. Now, veteran forward Paul George has averaged 17.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists against Boston in the first round. Therefore, head coach Nick Nurse will bank heavily on his stars to keep the playoff wagon going even against New York.

New York Knicks Injury Report for Game 1

The New York Knicks enter Game 1 with a nearly spotless injury sheet, yet Jeremy Sochan adds a twist. He is marked probable due to left hamstring tightness, which raises eyebrows given his recent spark. In Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks, he was flawless, going 4-4, including 1-1 from deep, for 10 points in just three minutes. Then again, he added 4 points in 7 minutes in Game 6.

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But the good news is that the rest of the lineup will remain the same for Mike Brown. Jalen Brunson has averaged 26.3 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 6 games in the 2026 playoffs. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 18.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. And Josh Hart chipped in 10.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. Mikal Bridges averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

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Predicted Starting Lineups for 76ers vs Knicks Game 1

Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks PG Tyrese Maxey Jalen Brunson SG V.J. Edgecombe Josh Hart SF Kelly Oubre Jr. Mikal Bridges PF Paul George OG Anunoby C Joel Embiid (DD) Karl-Anthony Towns

Where to Watch 76ers vs Knicks Game 1

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

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Venue: Madison Square Garden

Time: 8.00 P.M. E.T

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

76ers vs Knicks Game 1 Odds & Predictions

According to DraftKings, the New York Knicks walk in as clear favorites, yet the numbers hint at a tighter battle. They sit at -7.5 (-108), while the Philadelphia 76ers trail at +7.5 (-112), keeping things interesting. On the moneyline, New York stands at -290, whereas Philadelphia offers +235 value. Meanwhile, the total is set at 212.5, with both over and under priced at -110, adding another layer of intrigue.

Well, the stage is ready for Joel Embiid and Jalen Brunson. They just need to show up and do what they do best: hoop. Now, the 76ers and Knicks kick off the second leg of the 2026 playoff series. It is going to be an interesting watch. Who do you think will take the win home?