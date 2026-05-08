Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Knicks Injury Report, Where to Watch, Odds & More for Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers are practically back to where they were against the Boston Celtics. The Knicks took a 2-0 lead. Joel Embiid, after suffering a knock in Game 1, couldn’t even suit up for shootaround before Game 2. Without The Process, Philly fell short, failing to deliver in the fourth quarter.

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There’s an obvious sense of urgency that’s shared by the 76ers’ players. However, the big question to ask before Game 3 is Joel Embiid’s status. Can the sensational center suit up and perform an act of rescue once again as he did against the Shamrocks?

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Is Joel Embiid playing tonight in Game 3? Latest injury update

Embiid isn’t just dealing with a single injury. He has discomfort in his right ankle, while also dealing with right hip soreness. Let’s not forget he took a flush hit from Mikal Bridges in Game 1 right around the place where he was recently operated. The culmination of these injuries caused him to miss Game 2.

But his status has been upgraded for tonight’s clash in Philadelphia. The 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable, a status the former MVP has become familiar with. He’s vowed to play through physical discomfort, which is why the latest update is actually encouraging when you think about it.

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Despite being hobbled and battered at times, Embiid’s been phenomenal during these playoffs. He had a run of clinical performances against the Celtics. Over the playoffs, Embiid averaged 25.2 points and 8 rebounds per game. Even if it’s in limited proximity, the 76ers will hope The Process can be available for Game 3 tonight.

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Imago May 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter of game one of the eastern conference semifinal round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Game 3

Aside from Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers don’t have any other injuries to report. Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have played every single game during the playoffs so far. They had a decent showing in Game 2, but neither of them could close out the game against Jalen Brunson’s precise shot-making. Hopefully, with Embiid’s gravity, the 76ers will have a greater chance at tackling through the clutch.

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New York Knicks injury report for Game 3

The Knicks will likely see the return of Mitchell Robinson, who missed Game 2 due to illness. But they have a few other injuries to worry about. OG Anunoby, whose two-way performances have sparked a Knicks’ winning rally, is questionable with a right hamstring strain. Anunoby has scored 15 or more in his last six games. Furthermore, Josh Hart is also questionable with a sprained left thumb.

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Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Odds

Embiid’s possible return and the Knicks’ double injury blow have changed the complexion of this tie. The market sees the 76ers as mere 1.5-point favorites. That practically suggests that Game 3 could go either way. The moneyline for both teams, the 76ers at -115 and the Knicks at -105, further proves this point. Even oddsmakers aren’t sure how injuries could affect Game 3 of the second-round series. With the 76ers playing at home, that stands as the only reason behind the market slightly leaning towards them.

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Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Where to watch

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Time: 7:00 P.M. E.T.

TV: No

Streaming: Prime Video