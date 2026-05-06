Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Knicks Injury Report, Where to Watch, Odds & More for Game 2

The New York Knicks currently hold a 1-0 series lead after a dominant 137–98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1. They became the first team in NBA history to win three straight postseason games by at least 25 points. After trailing 2-1 against Atlanta, the Knicks have won four straight games by a total of 135 points. After the game, the shots did not stop. Joel Embiid got hit in his core, called out Jalen Brunson for flopping, and still remains confident about the Conference Semifinals. As the series stays at Madison Square Garden, the focus remains on the health of the reigning MVP and whether the Sixers can even the score.

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Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs. the Knicks in Game 2?

Joel Embiid is listed as probable for tonight’s Game 2. While he was listed with a right hip contusion for the series opener, his status for Game 2 has been updated to a right ankle sprain. He even sustained a hit on the core as Knicks Bridges barged into him.

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“I got hit on it,” Embiid said. “I don’t know if it was—obviously, based on what’s been going on. I guess I got to protect it more. I don’t know if it was dirty or not. I guess I gotta do a better job of protecting my (stomach), yeah, especially that part.” Embiid was setting a screen for Maxey. Once Maxey came off the screen, he was gone, and yet he kept going and hit Embiid, which caused pain. Despite the issues, the All-Star center is fully expected to suit up as the 76ers look to bounce back from their blowout loss.

Imago May 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the first quarter of game one of the eastern conference semifinal round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Speaking about the team, the 76ers head coach’s older brother, Steve Nurse, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at age 62. Nick Nurse was with his family on Tuesday but is expected to be back with ​the Sixers before Game 2, following his brother’s funeral.

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Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for Game 2

Apart from Joel Embiid’s right ankle sprain, there is only one other star suffering. Star guard Tyrese Maxey has a right finger tendon strain, but has been available for the longest time despite that issue. He will be fit again in Game 2 and will be hoping to have a better showing than his Game 1 performance of 13 points.

New York Knicks Injury Report for Game 2

The Knicks enter Game 2 with a clean injury report. Notably, Jeremy Sochan, who was questionable for Game 1 with a hamstring injury, has been removed from the report entirely after playing limited minutes in the opener. All starters and key rotation players are available for Mike Brown. As the Knicks established an early lead, every fit player on the bench got extended minutes on the court. The bench produced 42 points, and Tyler Kolek was hot with his 8 points in 1o minutes.

Where to Watch 76ers vs Knicks Game 2

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Time: 7:00 P.M. E.T.

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App

76ers vs Knicks Game 2 Odds & Predictions

For tonight’s Game 2, the New York Knicks are 6.5 to 7.5-point favorites at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams are expected to start the same lineups from Game 1, where the Knicks secured a 39-point blowout victory. Even the ESPN analytics favors the home team to win with a whooping 79.1%. On the moneyline, New York stands at -270, whereas Philadelphia offers +220 value. Meanwhile, the total is set at 214.5, with both over and under priced at -110, adding another layer of intrigue.