Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? Lakers vs Thunder Injury Report, Where to Watch, Odds & More for Game 4

The Los Angeles Lakers have to do something that’s never been done before. They are down 3-0 in the second round. And the team to beat in achieving historic status happens to be OKC, which remains the only unbeaten team in the playoffs so far. The first three games carried the same story. The Thunder pulled through in the second half, using their depth and tenacity to blow the Purple and Gold.

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There was always one asterisk in this series: the possible return of Luka Doncic. The Slovenian has been dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring sprain for the past six weeks. Initially, there was an eight-week timeline. But Doncic’s travels to Spain have reshuffled the timetable.

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Has it done enough for him to be available tonight?

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight in Game 4? Latest injury update on the Lakers

Doncic is yet to play a single minute of playoff basketball due to his hamstring ailment. Some reports did suggest that the former Mavericks talisman is recovering well. Luka Doncic has returned to the court to perform some light drills. However, JJ Redick and the Lakers are still treating his injury as “week-to-week”.

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Under that understanding, the Lakers have listed Doncic as out for Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to ESPN, there’s a high chance the six-time All-Star returns in time for Game 5, which is May 13. Hence, if the Lakers can avoid a sweep and extend the series against the Thunder, Luka Doncic could play.

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The Lakers guard led the league in scoring, averaging 33.5 points and 8.3 assists per game.

Imago Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic shakes hands with forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers injury report for Game 4

The Lakers don’t have any other injuries aside from Luka Doncic. That remains the only obstacle keeping the team from realising their full potential. Austin Reaves is back to playing normal minutes, but has yet to generate any exciting rhythm. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt is also available after suffering a gruesome finger injury in Game 2.

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Oklahoma City Thunder injury report for Game 4

The Thunder doesn’t have any new absences to report. They’ve played the entire series without secondary star Jalen Williams. He’s also suffering from a hamstring strain since the first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. He remains out. Reserve center Thomas Sarber suffered a torn ACL and will likely miss the entire postseason.

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Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4: Odds

Since Luka Doncic is still expected to be on the sidelines, the nature of the odds hasn’t changed by much. The Thunder are the outright favorites, with a moneyline of -525. ESPN gives the Thunder a 68.6% chance to complete a second sweep in as many playoff series this season. On the other hand, oddsmakers aren’t showing any hopes for a Lakers comeback. Their moneyline (+390) suggests the Purple and Gold have tried everything and failed thrice to beat the Thunder. Nothing different is expected.

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Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4: Where to watch

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: 10:30 P.M. E.T.

TV: Prime Video

Streaming: Prime Video