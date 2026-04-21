Jaden McDaniels Critiques Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray & Co. After Historic Timberwolves Win: “All Bad Defenders”

The Denver Nuggets were unbeaten for a franchise record 13 games. Losing when up by 19 was almost unfathomable. The Minnesota Timberwolves broke that curve by doing something outside of the curve. They abandoned the three-point line increasingly more as the game went on. One epiphany sparked the historic comeback for the Wolves.

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Jaden McDaniels held no punches when detailing the Timberwolves’ strategy to claw back from an insurmountable deficit.

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“Go at Jokic, Jamal, all the bad defenders. Tim Hardaway, Cam Johnson. Aaron Gordon. The whole team. Just got at them,” said McDaniels. When asked if the Nuggets are a bad defensive team, the Wolves forward said, “Yeah, they are all bad defenders”.

It would have been disrespectful had the Timberwolves not proven a point. The Timberwolves attempted progressively fewer threes with each quarter. In the opening period, when they went down by 14, more than half of their shots were from beyond the arc. In the second quarter, they shot 70% from the floor, making 6/9 threes. They scored 52 points inside the paint, paving the way for the second-largest comeback from the franchise since the 1998 playoffs

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“Yes, sometimes you got to know when to attack and you know the right moments. If it’s your time to shoot it or pass it, but either way if you just break the paint, you’re going to have a shot or someone else is going to be open,” McDaniels explained.

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The Timberwolves managed to open the entire floor up with the pressure they created inside the paint. Even though Jamal Murray had another exquisite game, it didn’t matter. Anthony Edwards matched his production, while Randle and others focused on getting efficient shots. Minnesota capitalised on the Nuggets’ lack of a rim protector. Nikola Jokic can do everything offensively, but he isn’t capable of shielding the paint like Rudy Gobert. And athletically, the Timberwolves have the edge.

The Nuggets tried to be cute with their offense. But eventually, they were also worn out by the landslide of attacks the Timberwolves launched inside the paint. In the fourth quarter, Jokic and Murray combined to shoot just 2/12 from the field. Minnesota claimed this mental battle and opened up the series for themselves.

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Mathematically, this could be the most important win of the series for the Timberwolves. If they manage to defend their home floor, they have a guaranteed path to the second round. The ball is officially in the Timberwolves’ court.

Anthony Edwards pushes his way through

Anthony Edwards can take the easy way out of this series. He’s dealing with a serious knee injury, according to what the reports are saying. It could be similar to Curry’s, which kept the two-time MVP out for two months. However, although grunting when landing on his foot, Edwards is relentless. It was on full display tonight.

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The stat line was imperious. Ant scored 30 points, to go with 10 rebounds, one steal, and two blocks. However, the most impressive feat was the fact that the electric star played 40 minutes, the most for the Timberwolves.

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His intention to play while battered has elevated the Timberwolves offense without Edwards necessarily being at his best. It’s allowed Randle to operate in spaces and use his physicality. Edwards also draws attention and creates mismatches for his teammates. Without his selflessness, the Timberwolves wouldn’t be in this position.

And he’s still taking the onus of doing the most work for Minnesota. It’s a characteristic that’s earned him high praise from peers. In the modern NBA, it’s difficult to have such a young and engaged leader in the locker room. Anthony Edwards keeps doing it. And by his career progression, he looks bound for a meteoric rise once again.