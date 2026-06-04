Jalen Brunson Loses His Cool With Scott Foster After Painful Double Injury Scare in NBA Finals

Jalen Brunson’s first NBA Finals appearance nearly unraveled before halftime, and it wasn’t just the injuries that had him upset. After enduring multiple hard collisions and receiving little relief from the whistle, Brunson appeared to confront veteran referee Scott Foster during Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks star seemed frustrated by the level of physicality officials were allowing as San Antonio repeatedly targeted him on both ends of the floor.

The frustration came after two scary moments. In the first quarter, Harrison Barnes crashed into Brunson’s right knee while battling for an offensive rebound, sending the Knicks guard to the locker room for evaluation. Although he returned, the physical punishment continued. Later, Brunson attempted a difficult floater over Luke Kornet and Devin Vassell, landing awkwardly before Kornet’s 250-pound frame stepped on his left ankle. Brunson got up with a noticeable limp and immediately made his way toward Foster, seemingly voicing his displeasure with the officiating.

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Despite attempting more than 20 shots through three quarters, Brunson had earned only two trips to the free-throw line, adding another layer to his growing frustration. That disparity was no accident. Before the series, Spurs guard Stephon Castle had made San Antonio’s defensive blueprint explicit.

“What’s worked for me is trying to be physical with him,” Castle said of his approach to guarding Brunson. “He’s obviously shorter than me, but he’s very physical — trying to be as disciplined as I can, crowd his space, but not give him the angles he’s looking for. Just trying to impose my will and use my physicality to my advantage.”

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Castle’s blueprint was playing out in real time, and in Brunson’s view, Foster’s crew was letting it happen unchecked. Foster’s been in the middle of such controversy before. Bad calls are a part of it, but recently retired Chris Paul revealed the official brought his off-court grudges against him while they played. CP3 had lost 13 consecutive playoff games with Foster as the referee.

The parallel isn’t perfect. Paul had a documented, personal history with Foster that Brunson doesn’t share, at least not yet. But the structural problem is the same: a star guard, heavily targeted on drives, watching his team fall behind in a playoff series while the whistle stays silent. The NBPA named Foster the league’s worst referee in a 2023 players’ poll, a reputation rooted precisely in those kinds of moments.

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Usually, Jalen Brunson isn’t a player who engages with the officials. At least, it’s barely come to him screaming in a referee’s face. But it’s an official duty to maintain parity, which Brunson felt wasn’t happening.

For three quarters, it looked like the Knicks were headed for a disastrous start. Jalen Brunson, the engine behind New York’s postseason success, couldn’t buy a basket, shooting just 7-for-22 from the field as the Spurs built a commanding 14-point lead on their home floor.

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Yet championship-caliber teams find ways to survive their stars’ off nights, and that’s exactly what the Knicks did.

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With Brunson struggling to find his rhythm, Karl-Anthony Towns kept New York within striking distance. The All-Star big man went toe-to-toe with Victor Wembanyama, battling the 7-foot-4 phenom on the glass and finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds in a performance that steadied the Knicks when they needed it most.

The supporting cast followed suit, buying Brunson precious time to rediscover the form that has made him one of the league’s premier playoff performers.

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And when the fourth quarter arrived, Brunson finally took over.

The Knicks’ star guard erupted for 13 points in the final frame, including eight in rapid succession, flipping the game on its head and silencing the San Antonio crowd. What began as a frustrating shooting night transformed into another signature postseason moment for Brunson, who now owns the second-most 30-point playoff games by a point guard in NBA history.

Behind a relentless comeback, a dominant effort from Towns, and yet another clutch Brunson masterclass, the Knicks stunned the Spurs 105-95 on the road to steal Game 1 and seize early control of the series.

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Jalen Brunson defies the odds

Jalen Brunson has been the heartbeat of the New York Knicks. He’s owned moments, responding to the bright lights with imperious play. He’s the first cornerstone to guide the New York Knicks to an NBA Finals since 1999.

It didn’t come without doubts. Becky Hammon famously claimed ‘small’ guards can’t win championships in the NBA. The former Spurs assistant coach doubled down on her comments despite the Knicks making it to the NBA Finals.

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However, she did give Brunson his flowers.

“I think the two best teams are probably in the West, but I’m up for being proven wrong. That’s the other thing, I think Jalen Brunson’s a hell of a player, a hell of a player. I’m speaking historically on the NBA with what I said. I don’t know why everybody’s so stuck on that. I said it two years ago,” Hammon said of her observations.

Nonetheless, Jalen Brunson has become everything the Knicks needed in this journey. He’s led them by scoring the ball, but it’s his impact in the clutch that’s been invaluable to Mike Brown.

Two weeks ago, down 22 points with under eight minutes left in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland, Brunson turned in a 38-point masterpiece, scoring 15 in the fourth quarter alone, to complete a stunning 44-11 run and win in overtime, 115-104.

It remains the second-largest fourth-quarter comeback in the play-by-play era, and the largest in Knicks franchise history. If the past is history, then Brunson gave a gift in the present.

Despite a poor three quarters against San Antonio tonight, when the take came, he took over. Stephon Castle and the Spurs thought physicality would work all game. But in the clutch, there aren’t many who deliver like Jalen Brunson.

He closed Game 1 out with a supreme fourth-quarter performance. Brunson flew for offensive rebounds, kept the ball moving, and most importantly, put it through nylon when the game depended on buckets.

He scored 13 in the final quarter alone, including a personal 5-0 run to stun the Spurs on their home floor.

There may still be doubts. But Brunson’s proving that history won’t always repeat itself. He’s an outlier who is leading the hottest team in the NBA playoffs right now.