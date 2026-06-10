James Dolan’s MSG Labels Mayor Zohran Mamdani a ‘Party Pooper’ Over Continued Game 4 Restrictions in New York

For years, watch parties outside MSG have been a tradition. New Yorkers crowd into busy Midtown Manhattan blocks to embrace, dance, and drink. But Game 3 of the NBA Finals shattered that tradition. Donald Trump’s visit triggered a security lockdown. It shut out fans from the streets around the arena. The thing is, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is keeping those restrictions in place for Game 4. And James Dolan, CEO of MSG Sports, has taken exception to that.

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“The last several victories the Knicks have had have been celebrated by thousands and thousands outside MSG,” Dolan wrote in his public statement titled ‘Mayor Mamdani and Police Commissioner Tisch are New York City’s biggest Party Poopers.’ “The joy and happiness were palpable everywhere. Apparently Mayor Mamdani and Police Commissioner Tisch, despite what they say, don’t want to see these celebrations happen.”

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As per the security protocol, fans with tickets will be funneled into four designated watch zones, and there will be strict screening before entry. But Dolan is opposing the city-approved system, boldly stating that Trump’s appearance was merely used as a cover.

“We have been told that the NYPD will once again implement the same ‘frozen zone’ restrictions for Game 4, which were supposedly to thwart any threats related to the President’s attendance,” Dolan wrote. “We now know these restrictions were never about the President – it was just a convenient excuse to restrict how and when Knicks fans celebrate.”

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“The complete closing of areas around MSG is going to affect not only the celebration but also all the small businesses that rely on Garden fans for their livelihood,” the statement added. “These celebrations are part of the heart and soul of New Yorkers. The actions of the Mayor and Police Commissioner, supposedly in support of the Knicks and their fans, are difficult to understand. We urge them to lift these restrictions and embrace the love of the team.”

The Knicks fans have been the team’s heartbeat during their playoff run. Game 3 was the first time they weren’t permitted to build an atmosphere outside the arena. See, the ruckus had undeniably turned rowdy over the last few weeks, and it led to multiple arrests and attacks on cops. But the Knicks lost for the first time in 46 days, without their fans parading outside. For all the more reason, Dolan wanted fans to be an integral part in intimidating the Spurs.

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Despite his duties, Mayor Mamdani is still devoted and a true Knicks fan, like every New Yorker. He attended Game 3 (paid $1,000 for a standing-room-only ticket) and even repealed ‘bedtime curfew’ for children so that they could watch the NBA Finals. And Mamdani has been a part of that crowd before. He understands the occasion. It’s been over 50 years since fans had the chance to unleash their passion. The city is alive once again because of this team’s success.

But Mamdani’s top priority, along with the NYPD, is to ensure the safety of everyone attending these events. Game 3 and prior events showed the ugly side, a horrific image of what New York is often reduced to.

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The Knicks fanbase puts every bit of energy into celebrating the team’s win. They go wild, but there’s still some order to the madness. But that seal broke once New York lost Game 3. Mamdani organized a free watch party at Bryant Park. In a 5,000-capacity event, another two thousand fans gathered around these areas by the end of the game. And they raised hell over the city, visiting San Antonio Spurs fans.

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According to The Athletic, people were dancing on police vehicles. Several videos showed Knicks fans harassing their Spurs counterparts, ripping off jerseys, and harming them physically. 21 arrests were made by the end of the night. Five officers were injured, all because the Knicks lost. Two people were charged with assault on a police officer, and one was charged with attempted assault on an officer. Thirteen others were released with criminal court summonses.

“We’re just playing a game out there, I’m all for passion, but respect each other,” Victor Wembanyama said of the bizarre scenes that unfolded on Tuesday.

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Mayor Mamdani also released a statement saying such behavior won’t be tolerated. So, the lockdown being sustained for Game 4 is the result. As for small businesses, only two days ago, Mamdani’s office itself said that the Knicks’ remaining home games could generate $465 million for the city’s economy. But in the end, this just appears to be a case where the authorities are prioritizing safety over everything else.

Some businesses within the watch party zones will be allowed to operate at limited capacity. Authorities have also instructed people to avoid these zones entirely if they aren’t planning to watch Game 4.

The NYPD had also faced trouble after Game 2, which wasn’t even organized at MSG. It was a San Antonio home game. But the situation outside Dolan’s arena got so bad that 26 people were taken into custody, and a couple of police officers suffered serious injuries. A female officer was repeatedly punched in the face after she tried to stop an individual from entering a restricted area. This same person then bit another officer’s arm in retaliation.

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But after all this has happened, Dolan and Co. feel that what the mayor has privately communicated to them is “restrictive,” and the franchise’s understanding is that the watch party outside MSG would accommodate only under 1,000 people, a source told Front Office Sports.

The NYPD, meanwhile, pointed the finger back at the Knicks.

“In their application permit for the watch party for Wednesday night, MSG only requested an event that could accommodate between 500-1,000 people,” a police spokesperson said. “The city granted the max number of attendees for their request, so there will be a 1,000-person ticketed watch party.”

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Back in March, Dolan and MSG launched a campaign thanking NYPD officers for their service. Months later, they’re sparring with the city over security rules they don’t like…

When the Knicks are winning, New York feels electric and unified. But that shared energy also has a flip side. This happens when fans who don’t align with the home team can find themselves on the receiving end of hostility. Sports, at their best, are supposed to be a space where allegiances are chosen freely. No fan should have to weigh the social cost of rooting for the wrong team in the wrong city.