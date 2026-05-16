James Harden Holds Defense Accountable Despite His Unnatural Act Causing Havoc In Cavs Ranks In Game 6

James Harden has been under scrutiny throughout the playoffs, either for low shooting percentage or high turnovers. In Game 6 against the Detroit Pistons, he had the team high 23 points, but again, his eight turnovers were one of the reasons why the Cavs lost. One moment came in the final frame as his teammate slipped because of the Beard’s theatrical fall, a few moments ago.

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With 6:20 remaining, the 11x All-Star missed a 25-foot three-point jumper but attempted to bait for a foul as he ended up falling. The officials disagreed, but the Cavs were able to secure the offensive rebound. It led to an inbound. Cavaliers forward Dean Wade ran up to receive the inbound pass from Harden, but ended up slipping at the same spot where his teammate Harden slipped. So, the sweeping crew may have missed the mark, but it was Harden’s exaggerated effort in the first place that led to this.

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Wade’s slip-up led to an uncontested fastbreak dunk for Tobias Harris to extend Detroit’s lead to 100-85. It was another turnover for James Harden, and it was the 31st time in his playoff career that he finished with more turnovers than made field goals, and the fifth time this postseason alone. It was a chance for the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in a decade. But the inconsistencies have slipped in, especially from the Beard.

It was after Game 2, when the 11x All-Star ended with just 10 points, on 3 of 13 shooting and 4 turnovers. One of those late mistakes helped Detroit seal the win. Now, once again, inadvertently, there was a mistake from James Harden, which led to his teammate slipping and the Pistons converting the chance. Amid this, the Beard has called out his teammates for better intensity and better protection.

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James Harden puts his teammates in the spotlight

Harden said that he was unhappy with the level of intensity from his teammates. “I think we didn’t start off the game well. We still had the lead and then just throughout the course of the game, we never really kicked to that second level or even third level, which is the level we get to three or four, but you never really got it to the level.” It was a frustrating experience for the 36-year-old, and he even wanted the Cavs to be a better defensive unit.

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“Our defense has to be the priority from the beginning of the game until the last buzzer. That’s priority number one. And I don’t think we necessarily did that from the beginning of the game until the final buzzer, which is the reason why we didn’t play well. We feed off our defense, our energy comes from our defense, and we didn’t do that well enough like they did.”

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Speaking of intensity and effort, the Pistons converted 13 offensive rebounds into 20 points and had 48 points in the paint, 22 more than the home team managed. The Pistons were up 54-41 at halftime and started the second half with a 12-2 run, which signified that the Cavs failed to operate on another level. Their defensive problems were also apparent.

The Cavaliers had 2 more turnovers than the away team (20), but the problem was the margin of points conceded. Detroit conceded just 17; meanwhile, the Cavs gave up 28 points. One of them was an unfortunate mistake caused by Harden.

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His eight Game 7 appearances in his career also put a doubt in fans. Harden is averaging just 19.1 points, shooting a brutal 35.3 percent from the field (22.2 percent from three) with 3.8 turnovers.