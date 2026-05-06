Jarred Vanderbilt’s Scary Injury Leaves Thunder Bench in Disbelief as Lakers Star Exits Game in Excruciating Pain

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ injury problems against the current NBA champions continue. During the regular season, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves suffered Grade 2 injuries in Oklahoma City a month ago. The Slovenian still remains out, and now, more problems start for JJ Redick as even Jarred Vanderbilt heads back to the locker room.

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The incident occurred in the second quarter with less than six minutes remaining, as the Thunder stole the ball and went on a fast break, which Chet Holmgren completed with a lob. But in trying to stop the OKC player, Jarred Vanderbilt went for the block and hurt himself in the process. In fact, he was in extreme pain after jamming his pinky finger against the side of the backboard while attempting to block. The Lakers star walked to the sidelines, covering his finger, and the team’s staff quickly came out to check on him.

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Since it was near the Thunder bench, they caught a glimpse of the apparent injury, and their reaction doesn’t spell good news. The NBC broadcast also showed players on the Thunder bench reacting with visible disgust to Vanderbilt’s injury. Jared McCain looks shook. Meanwhile, Jalen Williams, who was sidelined with a hamstring strain, was in street clothes, and even he couldn’t believe how gruesome the injury looked.

Even the fans behind them looked away immediately. Mind you, they just caught a glimpse as Jarred Vanderbilt held his hands close and later covered them with a towel. Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT, NBA & NFL Injury Insider tweeted, “Likely right 5th digit (pinky) dislocation/and or fracture.” Soon, the Lakers received the unfortunate news that no Purple and Gold fans wanted to hear. They ruled him out for the remainder of Game 1 and confirmed it was a right finger injury. Shams Charania updated, stating that Vando sustained a full dislocation of his right pinky finger. But if there’s any saving grace, it’s his right hand, and he shoots with his left.

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He has been a key piece of the Lakers’ rotation this season. With Luka Doncic still sidelined with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, the Lakers are considered significant underdogs against the No. 1 seed Thunder. Losing a key rotation piece in Vanderbilt is a considerable blow for the already shorthanded Lakers. Vando dropped two points and one rebound in six minutes before his premature exit in Game 1. The Lakers trail 61-53 at halftime against the defending champs.

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Jarred Vanderbilt had a roller coaster season

The 27-year-old averaged 4.4 points and 4.5 rebounds, which doesn’t truly reflect his abilities. But it does signify that the veteran forward has been in and out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation. His defense and energy, which he is known for, have given the team a boost at times. Facing the LA Clippers, Vanderbilt played 22 minutes off the bench in February, and provided a masterclass in high-energy, “winning basketball.”

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He tallied 5 offensive rebounds, which created five extra possessions during a tight fourth-quarter run. Jarred Vanderbilt also recorded 2 crucial blocks, including one on a drive by Kawhi Leonard in the final minutes. He finished with a +10 plus-minus, the highest among any Lakers bench player in that game. But there have been stretches this season when he was out of the rotation. Previously, the head coach was clear about the reasoning.

“We’ve talked all season with him; he’s had some fantastic stretches for us, said Reddick. “Being disruptive within our defense, where he gets in trouble sometimes, is he gets in trouble gambling on defense”. Tonight, he wanted to contribute more to his defensive work and attempted a block. But ended up hurting himself, and now we await whether the injury is serious.