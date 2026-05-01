Jayson Tatum’s Message to Locker Room Could Give Celtics Boost vs 76ers After Paul George’s Bold Claim

Game 6 was supposed to be the Boston Celtics’ moment to close it out. Instead, the Philadelphia 76ers changed the plot and forced a Game 7 with a convincing 106-93 win. But the real tension came later, when Jayson Tatum walked off in the third quarter. Suddenly, the score mattered less than one question lingering over everything.

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Will Jayson Tatum play Game 7 on Saturday? “It’s positive right now. Everyone in Boston is downplaying anything with Jayson Tatum, that this was even an injury. Joe Mazzulla denied that it was an injury at all,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Get Up.

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“Jayson Tatum said after the game that it was just stiffness that he felt in his leg. I’m told Jayson Tatum told some teammates after the game, he’s fine, he’s good to go. So I think the expectation in Boston is Game Seven, Jayson Tatum is all good,” Charania added.

Last May changed everything for Jayson Tatum. A ruptured Achilles on his right leg forced him into nearly 10 months of grueling rehab, far from the spotlight. Since then, every playoff minute has carried deeper meaning. Meanwhile, his comeback has been inspiring, yet uneven, hinting at lingering effects. Encouragingly, the current concern involves the other leg. Still, with stakes this high, the Celtics have every reason to feel uneasy.

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Through discomfort, Tatum still delivered 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists on Thursday. However, left leg soreness lingered into the second half, slowing him down. As the game slipped away and Joe Mazzulla cleared the bench, Tatum kept moving, pedaling on a stationary bike.

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Meanwhile, Tatum told the media after the game, “My leg was just a little stiff when I came out in the third quarter. But you know, just kind of assessing in the moment, the game was a little out of reach before we took the starters out and let the bench guys go in.”

At the same time, Dr. Evan Jeffries’ assessment suggests the risks may run even deeper than the C’s or JT can fathom. “Jayson Tatum left tonight’s game with a potential left calf injury. The concern would be for a calf strain, and an MRI would determine severity and timeline,” he wrote. “Tightness: Day to day. Grade I: 1-2 weeks. Grade II: 3-6 weeks.”

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Moreover, calling it malpractice if Tatum plays through a calf issue oversimplifies the reality. The NBA rules place the final call with the team physician, prioritizing player safety. Meanwhile, the CBA ensures medical expertise and even second opinions. Therefore, if Boston ignored proper evaluation or cleared him far below accepted medical standards, then it could be troubling.

However, the news about his possible availability will surely boost the Celtics’ morale before Game 7. It’s a do-or-die situation now. Moreover, Paul George made some

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Paul George is feeling good about entering Game 7 against Jayson Tatum & Co

“I think it’s easy for us. It’s going to be a crazy environment down there…. It’s win or go home. I like our chances,” Paul George said after winning Game 6. He scored 23 points in 40 minutes, with 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. On the other hand, Tyrese Maxey chipped in 30 points, Joel Embiid added 19, and Kelly Oubre and V.J. Edgecombe had 14 points each. On the other hand, Jaylen Brown’s 18 points, Jayson Tatum’s 17, Derrick White’s 11 points, and Payton Pritchard’s 14 points weren’t enough for the Boston Celtics.

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Now, speaking of the game, the Philadelphia 76ers controlled the rhythm with sharper execution. They shot 43.8% (39/89) from the field and 33.3% (11/33) from deep, while converting a strong 89.5% (17/19) at the line. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics lagged at 41.9% (36/86) overall and 29.3% (12/41) from three, then struggled badly at 56.3% (9/16) on free throws. Although rebounds stayed close at 48-46, Philadelphia created cleaner looks and punished mistakes.

Imago Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) in the second half of a game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Moreover, the 76ers moved the ball better with 22 assists to 18 and protected possessions with just 10 turnovers compared to Boston’s 13. That translated into 17 points off turnovers and 16 fast-break points, keeping pressure constant. Even with Boston edging paint scoring 42-40, their 0.95 points per possession trailed Philadelphia’s 1.05. Add 6 blocks to 3, and a massive 23-5 largest lead gap, and the story becomes clear.

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Game 7 now hinges on belief as much as health. Jayson Tatum has sent a clear message to the locker room, and it matters. However, concern still lingers, and Boston knows the risk. Meanwhile, Paul George has embraced the moment, raising the stakes further. Therefore, the Celtics must respond with urgency because this is about trust, resilience, and finishing what once felt uncertain.