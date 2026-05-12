Joel Embiid Bringing Son to Press Conference Draws Criticism From Nick Wright as NBA Fans Fire Back

Joel Embiid‘s take of describing his season as a “success” after a sweep and a 144-114 Game 4 loss was a little controversial. But for Nick Wright, the moment Philadelphia 76ers star stood at the podium with his son was a bigger controversy. Obviously, the fans on social media supported the Process and quickly thrashed this take.

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Fox Sports 1’s Nick Wright criticized 76ers center Joel Embiid for bringing his son to the postgame press conference after losing Game 4. “Bringing children to press conferences after losses should not be allowed,” Wright said. “And I think Joel Embiid is, obviously, an awesome family man, and a great dad. And when we first saw it with Steph’s daughter, Riley, not only was it adorable, it was in the midst of them always winning, and all of the press conference stuff was just celebratory.

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“So, it was cute, and there was never a, damn, I kind of want to ask him this awkward question, but he has this adorable child with him. Whether intentional or not, the ultimate effect is: your kid is shielding you from what could be tougher and more uncomfortable questions. That is the point of those press conferences.”

Riley Curry, daughter of Stephen Curry, famously stole the show at NBA podium press conferences during the 2015 Warriors playoff run at just two years old. Since then, kids of different NBA stars have tagged along with their fathers to the podium. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was one of the early reporters to ask for this practice to end. Even Inside the NBA legend Charles Barkley had a similar thought process.

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The Hall of Famer Barkley admitted he would like players’ children to skip the podium. “Reporters are there trying to do their job,” Barkley told USA Today Sports’ Nina Mandell 11-years-ago. “I don’t think it’s a big deal but I would prefer (players) not bring their kids, reporters are trying to do their job.” While Chuck, Windy, and Nick Wright have been urging for years, the NBA remains firm on its stance.

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There is no official NBA policy prohibiting players from bringing their children to post-game podium interviews. Stars often miss the majority of their children’s growth, and bringing their kids to share in the moment, particularly during the playoffs and NBA Finals, is not wrong. Fans supported this sentiment against Wright.

Netizens slam the take on Joel Embiid’s action

Since the NBA stars often end up traveling on road games, the interaction with family is reduced. And with the league broadcast on major holidays, Joel Embiid and others don’t even get to spend that time together. Speaking about missing moments, the 76ers star would have missed his son losing his teeth if not for the interview. After Game 7 win over the Celtics, Arthur Embiid ” adorably interrupted his father’s postgame interview on national television to announce, “Daddy, look at my tooth!”. Remembering the adorable moments that the family shares, a fan wrote, “When anyone else does it Noone says a word, but when @JoelEmbiid does it… Well everyone loses their minds.”

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The Cameroonian star, who reflected on his legacy after losing Game 4 to the Knicks, was open about his uncertain future and even spoke about his injury, which affected him more than any reports would suggest. He did not shy away from any question and a netizen called Nick Wright out for this. “Lol so a journalist can’t ask tough questions about a sport because a child is present? Doesn’t that reflect poorly on the interviewer and not the interviewee.” Another fan had a similar view. “If a kid in the lap keeps you from asking questions you suck at your job.”

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Joel Embiid even put the franchise on notice with his goals for next season. “At times, it’s okay to just say the other team was better,” Embiid said after the game. “Got to get better, from top to bottom. Ownership, front office, players, coaches. Everybody just has to get better.” If the former MVP can be blunt so can the questions if they are not crude. A comment read, “Nick is implying that tough questions are only asked after losses, which is beyond nonsense. Plus if you’re asking a question that you feel is inappropriate with a child around then maybe you’re asking the wrong questions?”

Draymond Green explained it best: why do NBA stars like Joel Embiid and others want their children around on the podium? “We miss so much time with our kids and I think that’s every working parent, right? It’s not just us as basketball players — you have an obligation to provide for your child,” Green said in 2023. “Growing up in the circumstances that I grew up in, you never want them to experience that.” Fans had no interest in Wright’s take on bringing kids only after a win.

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“Either he’s a hypocrite or he has a hidden agenda I might not like.” Win or lose, the players remain charged after a physical game. The kids become their center, and what better time to have them on the podium as the playoffs are ongoing.