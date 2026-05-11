Joel Embiid Unsure About Future With 76ers After Elimination to Knicks: “Whatever Happens, Happens”

The Sunday night 144-114 exit to the New York Knicks became the sixth instance of Joel Embiid losing in the second round of the playoffs. The search for an NBA Finals appearance for the Philadelphia 76ers continues after a decade with the star Cameroonian center. Last season, they again ran back the Big 3 with Maxey and George. But will they do it next season?

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Speaking about his own future, “I love Philly. I’ve been here my whole career. A lot has happened. We haven’t won.” The Process remained excited for the offseason, as he is looking to focus on his game rather than spending time rehabbing. “Going into the summer, having a chance to be more prepared with everything bodywise, and you know my game.” Embiid also praised his teammates for stepping up in the regular and postseason. But it ended with a question mark as the future remains unclear.

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“Tyrese is going to be better, and he’s taking a step every single year. PG that we saw the last couple of weeks. know, he still got it. And then everybody else. I don’t know who’s going to be here. I don’t even know if I’m going to be here, but you know, whatever happens happens.” Even Joel Embiid is unsure about his and the Big 3’s return next year. Last season, they played just 15 games together, and yet the franchise trusted them for one more go. Against the odds, they beat the Celtics in Round 1 but had no answer for the Knicks in Round 2.

Imago Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talk in the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

PG is on a four-year, $211.6 million deal signed two off-seasons ago. George saved his absolute best for the playoffs since returning from his 25-game suspension. But the Sixers will be paying Embiid and George $111M next season with no guarantee of them remaining healthy for the regular season and playoffs. They gave up Jared McCain at the deadline to save some luxury tax, as they viewed him as an option after Quentin Grimes and rookie VJ Edgecombe. And keeping the latter was the right move, but the former hasn’t turned up in the postseason.

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Grimes has averaged just 6.5 points in the playoffs this year, putting extra pressure on Maxey. Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr. will be unrestricted free agents, further raising questions about his availability. But the bigger question still remains if the franchise should look beyond Embiid.

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Former Sixers believe they should trade Joel Embiid

The Process has three years remaining on his current contract with Philadelphia, including a $67 million player option for the 2028-29 season. Former NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams, who spent time with Embiid in Philadelphia, suggested that trading Embiid would help them with pieces that will be key for rebuilding around Maxey and Edgecombe.

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“I think it’s almost getting to that point,” Carter-Williams said on FanDuel’s Run It Back. “They have young guys that are really good. It’s not like if you trade [Embiid] and you get some pieces, you have to start from ground zero. You’re still in the mix with the guys that you have right now. So I think it’s getting close that they look for that option, because I think people are still like, ‘OK, when he does play, he can hoop.’ There’s still some value there.”

Another report called for the Sixers to trade for two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale added that it could mean losing either Paul George or Joel Embiid in the trade as well.