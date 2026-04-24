CJ McCollum Says Jonathan Kuminga Found a Happy Home After Warriors Trade: “He Was in a Not So Great Situation”

Jonathan Kuminga is living proof of the power of consistent opportunity. The Atlanta Hawks didn’t focus on his tensions with Steve Kerr, but rather the talent within the former lottery pick. And it’s been paying off. Kuminga was rolling in Game 3 against the Knicks, scoring 21 points off the bench to help them secure a 2-1 lead in the series. But he’s doing more than just performing. JK has embraced the Hawks culture, earning lofty praise from the team’s veteran, CJ McCollum.

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“He’s been awesome. He’s a pro, obviously has championship DNA coming from the Warriors, he understands how to play the game the right way,” said McCollum.

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Jonathan Kuminga was roaring after poking the ball away from Jalen Brunson on the final possession. The 23-year-old looks rejuvenated and determined to fall into Atlanta’s culture. That’s after a journey of struggle. JK spent years trying to carve a place in the Warriors’ rotation. He still showed integrity, showing up to work every day. That still hasn’t changed. What has, is the trust shown in Kuminga by his teammates.

“I think to JJ’s point, we were all in the gym last night like this means something to us. When you have guys that live it and love it, I think it’s easy to root for each other. It’s easy to be selfless. It’s easy to empower each other and be happy. He was in a not so great situation, and now he’s found a happy home,” McCollum added.

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The pivotal reason relates back to trust. It was confusing for many because Kuminga couldn’t get into the Warriors‘ rotations. He’s an elite athlete who can guard “1 through 5,” according to Jalen Johnson. The Hawks, and probably many other teams, could see that from afar. But the Warriors narrowed it down to his flaws, that he wasn’t a consistent shooter.

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It’s so much different in Atlanta. Jonathan Kuminga is valued for every gift he possesses, and is now giving back to the franchise that picked him up at his lowest. Not only do the Hawks, but Kuminga deserves the praise coming his way.

He’s become one of the most vital two-way players for the Hawks and is producing on the biggest stage against elite competition.

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CJ McCollum breaks the Knicks’ hearts twice

After Trae Young, New York found a new villain. CJ McCollum went scorched earth in Game 2, hitting the game-winner and breaking countless hearts. Tonight marked a 180-degree shift. McCollum was the hero, yet again taking the ball in his hands and handling business to ice the game away.

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The Hawks were terrific, barring a near meltdown in the final quarter. But the way they handled themselves was incredible. Despite the lack of experience, they have repeatedly managed to find production. McCollum was among three 20+ point scorers for the Hawks tonight.

But Atlanta’s win wasn’t born out of just a clinical offensive display. The thing about this team is that they can seriously guard. And I mean it. They have astounding athletes who make teams pay for the slightest of errors. The Knicks actually had one fewer turnover than Atlanta. The Hawks still scored 6 more points through turnovers.

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And defensively, they neutralised everyone not named OG Anunoby. Miles McBride and Anunoby combined for nine of the Knicks’ 10 triples on the night. They were held to shooting just 43% from the field by the Hawks, who went nuclear from beyond the arc.

This isn’t a team to be underestimated in the East. CJ McCollum adds poise and calmness, surrounded by literal hounds who are twitching to run and slash. The Hawks are flying, and have found a winning formula that’s unlocked a young and ambitious side.