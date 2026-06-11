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Knicks Owner Comes to Donald Trump’s Defense After Viral Game 3 Moment: “People Won’t Agree to This”

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Anuj Talwalkar

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Jun 11, 2026 | 3:04 AM EDT

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Knicks Owner Comes to Donald Trump’s Defense After Viral Game 3 Moment: “People Won’t Agree to This”

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Anuj Talwalkar

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Jun 11, 2026 | 3:04 AM EDT

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Game 3 of the NBA finals had to be one of the biggest games in the New York Knicks’ history. It was the first Finals game held at MSG since 1999. The crowd and ticket prices spoke to the significance of the occasion. But in a packed arena, some fans looked at one of their own and pouted. Donald Trump’s arrival at MSG led to all watch parties being cancelled alongside other security measures that affected how fans could celebrate their team. And it was all for the POTUS to be seen sleeping in the middle of the game.

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Fans had spoken with retaliatory chants when President Trump was shown during the national anthem. The cameras catching the President napping only made the aftermath worse. However, Knicks owner James Dolan was quick to come to the President’s defense. A long-time friend of Trump, Dolan explained the misunderstanding behind the viral moment from Game 3.

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“We were talking the whole time. He wasn’t sleep talking. he was very much awake, he was very much engaged,” Dolan said on The Carton Show. “That’s the first sitting President of the United States to ever go to an NBA Finals. That is a huge honor. And he’s a New Yorker. I mean, whatever you think about him, he’s a Knicks fan. People won’t agree to this, I think he’s a great guy.”

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It was a coincidence that the Knicks lost after winning 13-straight on the day the POTUS sat in the arena. But when it’s been a 53-year long wait, every superstition becomes serious. Trump couldn’t make it to Game 4 of the NBA Finals after being an expected guest. And the Knicks chose tonight to write one of the most intriguing scripts in NBA Finals history.

The New York Knicks do the unthinkable at home

Due to scheduling conflicts, President Trump couldn’t attend tonight’s Game 4 at MSG. New York City, still recovering from the violent aftermath of Game 3, limited fan events within the city. For most of Game 4, that dullness seemed to affect the Knicks. They trailed by as much as 29 against the Spurs, risking losing two games at home. Instead, a miracle followed.

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Despite trailing by 20 points in the fourth quarter, the Knicks stunned the Spurs. They went on a 28-9 run to erase the lead. Nerves almost jeopardized the comeback. Josh Hart missed a bunny at the rim to take the lead, and the defense lost Castle. But Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby combined for 17 points in the final quarter. The Knicks’ two-way wing flew in and tipped a Brunson miss into the basket with 1.2 seconds on the clock.

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Madison Square Garden wasn’t expecting any of this. The Knicks held the San Antonio Spurs to just 30 second-half points, turning what could have been a nightmare ending into one of the most important days in New York sports history. It’s now 3-1 in favor of the Knicks. All they need is one game in the next three to win their first championship since 1973. It’s moments of magic like these that have contributed to the Knicks’ imperious postseason run.

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Anuj Talwalkar

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Anuj Talwalkar is a senior NBA Newsbreak specialist at EssentiallySports, trusted for his real-time coverage and fast, accurate updates on league developments. With five NBA seasons and two Olympics coverages under his belt, Anuj stands out as the go-to reporter for the NBA Matchday Newsdesk. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, he continuously refines his hard reporting with grounded storytelling shaped by fan culture and court-level insights. An economics graduate and lifelong OKC fan since the Supersonics era, Anuj combines analytical thinking and a genuine passion for basketball. He’s recognized for both his live news coverage and feature writing, with aspirations to someday interview Russell Westbrook. Anuj’s reporting is marked by its reliability, depth, and strong connection to the pulse of the NBA.

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Siddid Dey Purkayastha

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