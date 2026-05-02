LeBron James Achieves Historic Lakers Feat Faster Than Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant & Wilt Chamberlain

This could be his final year in Los Angeles, but it’s not stopping LeBron James from creating more history for the franchise. In fact, throughout the series against the Houston Rockets, the 41-year-old etched his name in the history books for different categories. Game 6 was no different, as some of the favorites fell short of the current King James’ scoring.

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LeBron reached 1,500 playoff points with the Lakers during the second quarter on Friday. He was faster than Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, & Magic Johnson. Let’s not forget that Kobe Bryant, 5,640 points, and Magic Johnson, 3,701 points, occupy the #1 and #4 places in the most points scored for the franchise. But they weren’t the fastest to do so.

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Magic had elite scorers as teammates, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, and Byron Scott. So, his production wasn’t as high, just purely out of his demand for playmaking. He even won the Finals MVP after captain Kareem was injured in the Finals. Similarly, Kobe was a high-school pass-out, barely getting any minutes in the beginning of his career. But ultimately, both of them took over and stand among the elites for the franchise. Now, LeBron James too takes step-after-step to put more stamp on his undoubted legacy.

Even Bron was not the quickest, as Shaquille O’Neal only took 52 games in comparison to James 59 to reach that milestone. But we have to remember this: LeBron James is in the back half of his career, not in his prime like Shaq. While he may not be the fastest Laker, James is the NBA’s all-time leader with 8,400 career points scored in the postseason. In his 23rd year, which could be his last for the Purple and Gold, he is still setting new records, especially in the playoffs.

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With his second basket of Game 4, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to make 3,000 career playoff field goals. He was already miles ahead of the next players in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2,356) and Michael Jordan (2,188). The history-making continued in the first half of the Lakers’ Game 5 contest. With his first steal, he reached 500 for his postseason career. Again, he is overall #1, followed by Scottie Pippen (395) and Michael Jordan (376). In the regular season, he has also broken another record of a Lakers legend.

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In January, against the Memphis Grizzlies, James dropped in 31/9/6, which made him the second player, after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to have scored 25 or more points in a game after turning 41. He took to social media to share his gratitude and wrote, “Blessed! 🙏🏿.” He is doing so in his 23rd year in the league; clearly, Father Time is not catching up to him. After the Game 6 performance of a game-high 28 points, LeBron James stated, “Oh, I’m kicking his (Father Time) a–. He could go to somebody else at this point. He already lost to me. It’s over with.” It seems that retirement is not on his mind. Or is it just a way to leave the league quietly?

Lakers governor speaks about LeBron James’ exit

In his 23rd season, he continues to produce at an All-Star level. Take this series, for example, James did it without Luka Doncic and fully fit Austin Reaves. So, he still has the production, and yet there are rumors of his exit. Some stated he could go back to the Cavaliers. Some reports added that playing alongside Stephen Curry. He will be a free agent, so he can decide his future as he pleases.

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“Well, I’ve always said I want to see him retire as a Laker,” Buss said on the radio show two weeks ago. “But he’s going to be a free agent. It’s really his decision to make. He is a valuable player in this league, even in his 23rd season. It’s incredible what he’s done. But, you know, the decision’s going to be his, he’s a free agent, and I’m sure he’s going to look at all his opportunities. Or not. Maybe he just wants to go out quietly.”

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So far, LeBron James has not provided any hint about his future. Previously, he stated that those decisions had not even crossed his mind yet. Because right now, he is focusing on another championship run with the Lakers.