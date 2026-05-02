LeBron James Delighted Over Cavs’ Playoff Loss vs. Raptors Due to One Reason: “I’m Happy”

Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, Cleveland will always be home for LeBron James. He may not wear the Cavalier colors, but his 2016 conquest still lives on as the benchmark within the organization. But today, on a day the Lakers clinched their first-round series against the Rockets, James was happy to see the Cavaliers be at the end of one of the most ridiculous postseason moments.

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Raptors’ RJ Barrett hit a Kawhi Leonard-esque game-winner in Toronto to force a Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The shot, coming in overtime, meant the NBA would need another day to wrap up the first-round series. Three series from the East are going to a Game 7.

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“Thank you, Toronto. Thank you, RJ Barrett. Appreciate it. Haven’t seen a shot in Toronto like that since Kawhi. Something about those rims… I’m happy,” LeBron James said after the Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets.

At 41, James’ body needs more time to recover. And with a playoff series against the defending champions, OKC up next, it’s a necessity for the Lakers to have a fully recovered LeBron James. There are still doubts over Luka Doncic’s participation in the series. Likewise, the expectation is for James to do more of what he did against the Houston Rockets.

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Imago Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) during the first half in game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tonight, a game that signified absolute control. The four-time Finals MVP scored 28 points and handed out eight assists to lead the Lakers to a 98-78 win over the Kevin Durant-less Houston Rockets. Having played the most minutes for the Lakers, James needs to recalibrate before heading to Oklahoma.

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“I can go on the golf course now. That’s what I’m thinking about,” said James.

The 22-time All-Star only has this weekend to engage in some other activity aside from basketball. But even then, James can only afford one round on the golf course. That’s knowing that meeting the Thunder means preparation matters now more than ever.

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LeBron James reacts to facing the Thunder next

The Houston Rockets pushed the Lakers to the edge. JJ Redick had to finish multiple avenues to win four games. Surprisingly, the Lakers secured more possessions tonight and imposed their defense over the Rockets. But their next test stands out as the toughest. OKC was the only team that managed to remain unscathed in the playoffs, and they played several games with Jalen Williams.

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So, although the Lakers got a few more days of rest, they need to make it count.

“I mean, it’s the defending champions, so I mean we’ll tap into the details and things of that nature over the next few days, we have Sunday, Monday, and partly a Tuesday before game one, but it’s the defending champion. So, it’s a tall task, man. I understand that,” James said about their second-round matchup.

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The Oklahoma City Thunder finished on top of the Western Conference for a third straight season. Laker Nation might still remember their final game against OKC in the regular season. Aside from it being the night they lost Luka Doncic, the Thunder dominated them, winning by 36 points. The Lakers haven’t registered a single win in their last five games against OKC.

So, everything needs to be planned and worked out before the series. The break, which the Raptors did extend, allows Redick to study the Thunder and find areas where the Lakers could gain an edge. But winning against OKC needs more than just strategy. At the very least, they need LeBron James to be on his A-game until Luka Doncic can return.

There’s time to unwind and rest, but the Lakers can’t relax.