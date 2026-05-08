LeBron James “Gets Hit on the Head” the Most as JJ Redick Blasts Lakers Star’s Treatment vs. Thunder

JJ Redick lost some of his patience with the officials in the first quarter of Game 2. He had to remain restricted after picking up a technical for arguing against a wrong call, which was later overturned. The same couldn’t be said for LeBron James. Unlike an Austin Reaves or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James doesn’t get fouls at the same rate. But the things they do are still similar.

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Redick, tired of the disparity, decided to voice his concerns. He understands that a 6’8” forward playing off contact like it didn’t matter may not seem enough for officials. But Redick is certain the fouls are happening, and the Lakers head coach is just asking for referees to start giving him fair treatment.

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“He gets clobbered on that one you know, with Jaylin Williams coming over trying to block the shot when he spun baseline on door. That was in that stretch as well. LeBron has the worst whistle of any star player I’ve ever seen… I mean get guy gets hit on the head more than any player I’ve seen on drives, and it rarely gets called,” said Redick.

Imago Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Over two games of playing against arguably one of the most physical defenses in the league, James has gone to the line only fives times over two games. Today, he shot 18 shots, earning just four FTs. In comparison, both SGA and Reaves shot the ball less, yet got to the charity stripe more often. This has been the case for LeBron James throughout his entire career.

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He’s averaged over 10 free throws just thrice in 23 years. He finished the regular season with under 6 FTs per game this season. And it’s not like he isn’t initiating contact. The 41-year-old drives eight times per game in the playoffs. The reward is an average of one free throw from his drives.

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LeBron James can’t change his appearance. However, with him visibly playing through contact, referees shouldn’t think twice.

JJ Redick asks for fair treatment against fouls

If we narrow down the case of LeBron James in these playoffs, JJ Redick didn’t have such an outburst in the first round. It wasn’t because the Lakers had a 3-0 lead, and the 22-time All-Star was playing great. The officials, seeing the Rockets’ physicality on James, awarded him a healthy amount of free throws. The minimum through the series was six attempts. In two games against the Thunder, the average has fallen to 2.5.

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JJ Redick doesn’t just feel it’s James who is being affected. “There was a stretch where four straight possessions our guys got absolutely clobbered trying to make an entry pass to Jaxson, and Jaylin Williams is grabbing his jersey with both arms,” he added.

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The Lakers, Redick, and every team remaining in the postseason acknowledge that OKC has a terrific defense. He led the league in deflections during the regular season and play with limitless energy to turn the ball over. However, another thing the Lakers head coach noticed is what they get away with. “They’re hard enough to play. You’ve got to be able to just call it if they foul and they do foul,” said the Lakers head coach.

Despite their physicality and at times “foul on every possession”, the Thunder are allowing the fewest free throws against them in the postseason. Even in games where the Lakers have more points in the paint, OKC won the free-throw battle. You don’t think the Thunder just allowed the Lakers to get easy looks at the rim, right?

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JJ Redick is simply asking for parity. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can get called for deft contact on jumpshots, LeBron James should get the same treatment when he’s getting hit during layups and drives. What do you think needs to change? Let us know your views in the comments below.