“Lights Are Too Bright”: Knicks Superfan Tracy Morgan Takes Brutal Shot at LeBron James Ahead of NBA Finals at MSG

In the middle of the New York Knicks’ dominant run and the San Antonio Spurs dropping the first two games, the New Yorkers have managed to shine a light on LeBron James. And rightfully so. He is one superstar who could become an unrestricted free agent in less than a month and certainly add to whichever team he lands with. One option that has emerged is, surprisingly, the Knicks. While they are already a haven for stars, no one seems to fit quite like James. Still, lifelong Knicks fan Tracy Morgan doesn’t see James joining the team.

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“It’s New York, that’s why LeBron can’t play here because the lights are too bright and we’re too rowdy. Who don’t love New York? This is where King Kong died, and we told Godzilla, you next m———-r,” Morgan said, as per the video posted by 2 Cool 2 Blog on X.

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There was a time this season when the tone was different. After the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks still appeared shaky. And despite his well-known differences with LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith set them aside to endorse a potential summer move. The ESPN analyst believed the four-time MVP could help lead the Knicks to an NBA championship while also benefiting from the business opportunities that come with being in New York.

“That’s the brand that will easily enable LeBron to pocket an additional half a billion dollars,” he said.

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But that was before the team’s rapid evolution during the playoffs. The Knicks fans have since tasted the squad’s potential, with the team sitting two games away from hoisting an NBA championship in the city for the first time in more than fifty years. They haven’t lost a playoff game since the first round against the Hawks. Fans like Morgan and Spike Lee, who have been sitting courtside, have felt this team’s magic.

The Knicks fanbase practically worships Jalen Brunson. The undersized guard’s arrival has rewritten the franchise’s trajectory. His $113 million sacrifice paved the way for the Knicks to bring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to strengthen their roster. And under Mike Brown’s leadership, their depth has become an integral part of this fairytale playoff run. Only a complete collapse would force the organization to consider bringing in LeBron James.

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But if a banner hangs at MSG on opening night next season, the Knicks could look to leverage the opportunity.

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Would Bron to New York be such a bad idea?

If they can get James to agree on a vet minimum, his addition could potentially lead to the team defending its title. For veterans with at least 10 years of NBA service, the minimum salary is projected to approach $3.9 million in 2026-27. On a one-year contract, however, the cap hit would be just $2.45 million. It’s still a long-term picture, though. James loved New York, unlike Boston, for its fan culture.

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“It’s the mecca of basketball here in New York City, obviously, just the Big Apple, playing here, you know, at MSG,” he said after playing at the Garden this season in February. “So many guys have walked this court, either from basketball to entertainment, to actors and musicians, I mean everything… I’ve always loved these fans, love New York, respect, great knowledge of the game, they know what sports is about.”

And if you look at it, James has truly impressed at MSG. Just look at the Lakers’ 128-112 win over the Knicks in 2025.

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He put up 33 points, two assists, and 11 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the field. To top it off, he became the first visiting player with multiple 30-point triple-doubles at MSG, including the playoffs. Additionally, it was his 12th career 30-point game as a visiting player at MSG, breaking a tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second-most all-time.

Then, in 2023, there was his first game at MSG since January 2020. He delivered a masterclass with 28 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, one steal, and 44 percent shooting. At the time, it was his first triple-double of the season as the Lakers secured a 129-123 victory.

Imago May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Moving on, there are plenty of unanswered questions about LeBron James’ future. For starters, no one knows whether he will play another season. But that doesn’t mean he is not in high demand.

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Stephen Curry is looking to recruit LeBron James

The Lakers star is currently enjoying time with his family, who are expected to play a significant role when he decides on his future. Even if he does return, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to have the strongest hold on him. They are expected to bring the Akron Hammer back, with contract negotiations likely to be the deciding factor.

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But if he’s willing to accept less, James will think about the other options available at his disposal. The New York Knicks could be one of them. However, it turns out the Golden State Warriors are still open to welcoming James. Clutch Points‘ Brett Siegel even claimed Stephen Curry could plan a meeting to sell the project to James.

“LeBron James, at the end of his career, he could still contribute a high level, we saw that in the playoffs. Pairing him with Stephen Curry is going to be something that the Warriors look to pursue over the next few weeks. That same source told us that Steph is planning on meeting and talking with LeBron about potentially joining the Warriors over the course of the next few weeks leading up to free agency,” Siegel reported.

The 41-year-old has previously expressed his desire to pair up with Stephen Curry. Although the last time the Warriors inquired, his camp asked them to back off. Now, with a clean slate and no commitments, will he welcome the idea of moving to the Bay?