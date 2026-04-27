Live NBA Feed Cuts Off Victor Wembanyama’s Postgame Comments After Showing Dissent Towards League Policy

The San Antonio Spurs were eagerly waiting for their French star to return after sustaining a blow to the jaw in Game 2. Just an hour before the game announcement was made that Victor Wembanyama would return, after clearing the league’s concussion protocol. After the win, the headlines were less about his impact in overcoming the 17-point deficit at the half, but more about his issues with how the situation was handled.

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In a walkoff interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Wembanyama said, “I lots of emotions in me before the game — obviously, excitement, frustration — so I let a lot out tonight.” Asked what the previous few days had been like, he implied that the frustration was about how the NBA’s concussion protocol was carried out. He was eager to return to Game 3, but the league protocols didn’t allow him. Following up on this, “I won’t get into the details,” he told reporters after the game.

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“I don’t want it to become a distraction. Ask me again after the end of the season. But again, all the doctors, especially on the Spurs, we have the doctors all around, they were great, took great care of me. But the way the situation was handled was very disappointing. Not on the Spurs, again.” That’s when his audio got cut for 10 seconds, and later the video feed was interrupted for 10 more seconds as if to avoid any lip readers translating what the San Antonio star must have said.

He even stated that he had been feeling fine ever since the cardio work he did the following day after Game 2. Maxime Aubin, one of the few French reporters who has settled in San Antonio, provided some more insight. He asked in French if the league provided any reason Wemby didn’t dress in Game 3. “They gave me no reason. But once again, it wasn’t the Spurs that did that. But I won’t talk more about it.” Throughout the interactions, there is one conclusion that Victor Wembanyama did not appreciate: how the situation was handled from the league’s side.

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On the day when he lifted the unanimous DPOY award in front of the Frost Bank Center’s loyalists, Wemby came crashing down. He landed hard on his chin, the impact reverberating through the hardwood as he lay momentarily dazed. The 22-year-old spoke to his teammates, which signified a positive update. He was immediately put under NBA concussion protocol and couldn’t return to play until completing the league’s required return-to-participation process.

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Players must pass a series of benchmarks before being cleared for play under the concussion protocol. The results are compared to baseline neurological evaluations players take at the start of the season. Fortunately, he did cardio work 24 hours after suffering the injury and increased his activities on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The NBA allowed him to travel to Portland for Game 3, and Wemby even was putting up shots at the team’s shootaround Friday morning at the Moda Center.

But he was ruled out for Game 3, and it’s that decision which the Spurs star did not appreciate. He was back in Game 4 and played as if he wanted to prove a point.

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How Victor Wembanyama was the difference maker

Five days after a scary fall in Game 2, Victor Wembanyama was back and played 34 minutes. His production did not suffer as he contributed 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists, and looked comfortable from the start. The Spurs star was active on defense, sharp in transition, and confident in his movement, and there were no visible restrictions.

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He went 9-of-17 from the field when Wembanyama was on the floor, posting a plus-minus of +28, easily the largest total in the game. The 22-year-old had an impressive 4 blocks in the third frame, and that’s when the Spurs outscored Portland by 17 points. He was eager to play and thought he should have played in Game 3, and his frustration seems tied to that lack of flexibility from the NBA.

The league stayed firm on its stance but probably failed to communicate the exact reasons that led to confusion and irritation for the Spurs star. Yet his answers were measured, and his disappointment was evident. Now his focus remains on going deep in his playoff debut.