“Looking for an Excuse”: Fans Turn On James Harden as Insider Reveals Concerning Details After Game 2 Struggles

One year passes, a new opponent arrives, and the Cleveland Cavaliers still find themselves trapped in the same nightmare. After falling behind 2-0 to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference semifinals, panic is already creeping in around Donovan Mitchell & Co. But the bigger worry surfaced after Game 2 when James Harden appeared to suffer a possible injury during the 107-97 defeat.

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According to insider Chris Fedor, “He (James Harden) was having an extended conversation with one of the Cavs trainers, and he kept his left hand in his jacket pocket so that nobody could see it… It sounded like there was an ice bag on his left hand.”

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Well, this concerning update comes right after the 36-year-old struggled against the Pistons on Thursday. He ended the night with 10 points on 3 of 13 shooting and missed all 4 of his attempts from beyond the arc. He also recorded 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 turnovers. One of those late mistakes helped Detroit seal the win.

Now, speaking of the overall game, Detroit controlled the night with sharper shooting and cleaner execution. The Pistons buried 39/80 shots for 48.8% and went 14/8 from deep at 50.0%. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers struggled badly, hitting 34/81 at 42.0% and a brutal 7/32 from three for 21.9%. Cleveland stayed alive at the line with 22/27 free throws at 81.5%, while Detroit finished 15/20 at 75.0%. Moreover, the Pistons kept finding answers whenever pressure built.

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Most importantly, the Detroit Pistons owned the hustle battle. They grabbed 42 rebounds, including 12 offensive boards, compared to Cleveland’s 36 total rebounds and 9 second chance grabs. Detroit added 21 assists, 9 steals, 5 blocks, 14 points off turnovers, and 13 fast break points. Cleveland had 20 assists, 7 steals, 6 blocks, and 10 points off turnovers. Yet the real dagger came inside, where the Cavaliers poured in 52 paint points while Detroit answered with 42 and still controlled the game with 1.19 points per possession compared to Cleveland’s 1.02.

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In this failure to equalize the series, fans are pointing their fingers at James Harden. And now even his injury report isn’t sending waves of concern. The Cavs supporters are filling up social media with a single sentiment: that the Beard’s condition is just another excuse.

Fans fume despite James Harden’s injury update

“It’s nothing wrong with him. He’s just playing bad and looking for an excuse,” a fan commented on X. History has witnessed how excuses and James Harden have often aligned with each other. Take his trades, for example. Harden’s exits have followed a familiar pattern over the years. Trade rumors rise, frustration grows, and then missed games or quiet stretches begin appearing around the same time. At times, injuries, like in 2021 and 2022, hamstring injuries aligned with his trade demands.

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Coming back to the game, James Harden’s numbers through two matchups paint a rough picture. He has committed 11 turnovers, more than his 9 made field goals and even his 10 assists. The shooting slump looks even worse. Harden is hitting only 32.1% from the field and a shocking 9.1% from three-point range. Therefore, someone said, “Everytime bro sucks in the playoffs…. Always a secret injury 😂😂😂.”

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Meanwhile, a fan pointed out, “So the Cavs traded an injured pg for another injured pg but one who’s 10 years older🤦🏾‍♂️✌🏾.” During the February 5 trade deadline, Cleveland sent Darius Garland to the LA Clippers for James Harden. His right toe injury had limited him to 45 games in the 2025-26 regular season. Therefore, it truly looks like the Cavs signed up for yet another injured PG, as Harden, too, is now seemingly dealing with one!

Imago May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Keeping up with the sentiments, another comment read, “Another James Harden excuse, what’s new?” The 36-year-old looked steady in Cleveland, averaging 20.5 points and 7.7 assists while shooting 43.5% from deep. Yet the playoff pressure exposed old concerns again. Across 9 postseason games, his efficiency dipped, his assists dropped to 6.1 in Round 1, and turnovers exploded to 5.1 per game during the 7-game battle against Toronto.

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Lastly, a fan said, “Here come the excuses.”

Well, pressure changes everything, and right now James Harden is carrying all of it. Cleveland expected calm leadership for a deep playoff run. Instead, the losses are piling up, the body language looks worrying, and fans are already questioning every setback around him. Meanwhile, Detroit exposed the Cavaliers at the worst possible time, leaving the series swinging harder toward chaos than control.