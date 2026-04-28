NBA Playoffs: Lakers’ Austin Reaves Unsure if He Will Play in Game 5 vs Rockets

LOS ANGELES – On the surface, Lakers guard Austin Reaves conveyed encouraging signs on his progress with healing a Grade 2 left oblique strain.

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Reaves completed a light shooting workout at the end of Tuesday’s practice. He then expressed hope that he can return for Game 5 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in their first-round playoff series.

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“I want to get out there as fast as I can,” Reaves said. “I feel good. I’m turning in the right direction.”

In reality, Reaves’ progression remains a balancing act, even as the Lakers sit one win away from eliminating the Rockets with a 3-1 series lead.

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Lakers coach JJ Redick said that Reaves remains “a game-time decision,” with growing optimism he could return if he clears final checks. Reaves suggested he could play if it only came down to pain tolerance, noting that “I’m bad at feeling pain.” However, with the medical staff also evaluating the risk of further structural damage, all parties have taken a cautious approach.

Reaves relayed that Redick told him, “You have to be comfortable with your body and what you can do to go out there and help us be successful.” Lakers guard Marcus Smart told EssentiallySports last week, “If you can play, play. But it’s not worth it to push right now if you’re not able to sustain what the playoffs demand.”

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Agreeing with that approach, Reaves added, “Everybody is on the same page here.” The 27-year-old, who is expected to decline his $14.7 million player option before July to become an unrestricted free agent, emphasized the collective mindset. “From the start, it’s been a group effort. The main thing is getting me back out there as fast as possible without putting me at risk to reinjure myself. Everyone has been extremely positive through this whole process. We’re all working toward one goal.”

Imago Austin Reaves (Credit: Bleacher Report)

That progress has not translated to a return yet. Reaves has been sidelined since suffering the injury on April 2 against Oklahoma City, missing the Lakers’ final five regular-season games and the first four playoff contests. The situation has been compounded by Luka Dončić suffering a left hamstring strain on the same day, with Redick reiterating that Dončić is not expected to return in Game 5 or the first round.

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It is no wonder Reaves conceded that he has felt “super frustrated” over the past three and a half weeks.

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“I’ve been pretty miserable of not having somewhat of a control on a game,” Reaves said. “Just sitting over there not with no hope in the game, but no hope that I can affect the game. Obviously, I can talk and try to lead from being over there. But not really being on a court. It sucks.”

The Lakers have still lauded Reaves and Dončić for maintaining a strong presence on the bench, encouraging and advising teammates. Lakers guard Luke Kennard said, “It’s always a positive thing when he’s out there.” Reaves, meanwhile, praised the team’s “determination, togetherness and just the joy” that have fueled a 3-1 series lead despite missing two key contributors.

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“Our confidence hasn’t wavered as a team,” Reaves said. “Basically, that day forward was going to do everything as a team to give us an opportunity to come back and play. They’ve done exactly what they’ve said.”

That still does not replace what Reaves brings on the court. In his fifth NBA season, the 27-year-old has averaged a career-high 23.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49 percent from the field. He posted those numbers despite missing 19 consecutive games after Christmas Day with a Grade 2 left calf strain.

Redick expressed uncertainty on whether Reaves would play as a reserve on a minutes restriction as he initially did with his previous injury. Reaves remained optimistic he could recapture his play, however, in the same fashion.

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“I’ve done everything,” Reaves said. “I’ve done a lot. I’ve done everything.”

He said it

NBA teams have gone 159-0 in playoff history after holding a 3-0 series lead. Therefore, the Lakers shouldn’t exactly feel worried about the Rockets making NBA history.

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Still, the Lakers understand how difficult closeout games can be, especially after dropping Game 4 on the road.

“We have to kill them,” Redick said. “It’s difficult to kill someone. Survival instincts say that I want to stay alive. So you got to be able to kill them.”

Game 4 told the story clearly. The Lakers committed 23 turnovers, and the Rockets capitalized behind Amen Thompson’s 23 points, Tari Eason’s 20, and Alperen Şengün’s 19 on efficient shooting. The quick turnaround after an overtime win in Game 3 appeared to take a toll, but with three days to recover before Game 5 at home, the Lakers now have a chance to reset and close out the series.

Imago Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) celebrate against the Houston Rockets in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Just because you’re up doesn’t mean the series is over. We have to be desperate, too,” Kennard said. “It’s definitely on your mind to just try to get it done on the road. But it’s tough to play in the playoffs on the road.”

Kennard did not seem to regret sparking a league-imposed $25,000 fine for what the league said stemmed from “directing inappropriate language toward game officials at the end of the Lakers’ Game 4 loss in Houston on Sunday.”

“I always have my teammates’ back,” Kennard said. “Not much other to say than that. I have to be a little bit more composed and under control.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.