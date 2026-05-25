Lu Dort’s ‘Dirty’ Plays Continue in Game 4 Against Spurs as De’Aaron Fox’s Camp Label Ankle Incident as “Unnecessary”

It seems like every game Lu Dort plays, there’s something questionable that happens. Sometimes, it’s an unnecessary bump on Nikola Jokic or him just clobbering the screen setter trying to get through. It’s play after play that fans look at and feel the Thunder star isn’t concerned with the aftereffects of his actions. In Game 3, he fully threw himself for a loose ball, taking out De’Aaron Fox’s already injured right ankle. The Spurs star bit down on his towel and grimaced just trying to deal with the pain.

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And Dort’s collection of questionable and potentially harmful plays grew tonight. During the second quarter in Game 4, Harrison Barnes had a clean look from beyond the arc. Dort, spotting the space, tried to close out early. He jumped, but Barnes knowingly derailed his jumper to reposition. Instead of trying to avoid contact or get to his feet as soon as possible, Dort just flew into Barnes. Yes, both legs at the Spurs veteran’s chest and just crashed right into him.

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It felt like the Warriors forward was thrown to the ground with how great the impact was. Remember, Lu Dort may not be the tallest, but he is built like a linebacker. He’s heavier than a usual 6’4″ forward. Dort’s listed at 220 pounds. Imagine the force he generates when aimlessly throwing his airborne body across the floor. Barnes had to endure that, which he luckily did as the 33-year-old was quick to get up to his feet

Ironically, it was Lu Dort who felt the recoil from his shot contest. The Thunder’s defensive anchor immediately grabbed his knee and sat on the bench following the play. Dort was able to return later.

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De’Aaron Fox battles ‘avoidable’ ankle injury

The San Antonio Spurs are just as hobbled as the Thunder in this series. De’Aaron Fox picked up a high ankle sprain early in the series against the Timberwolves. It happened when Ayo Dosunmu dived for the ball and rammed straight into Fox’s ankle. The injury worsened in Game 6 of the series. The former Sacramento Kings point guard even missed the first two games against OKC for that same reason. He was never even back to 100% in Game 3.

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That’s when the Dort play happened. It was almost a repeat of the Dosunmu situation, with Dort’s lower body turning Fox’s ankle with tremendous force. It further complicated the savvy guard’s ability to impact scoring, as even a simple task like running with the basketball becomes difficult. De’Aaron Fox is grateful to still be healthy enough to be out there on the floor. But he can’t help but feel things could have been better.

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“Yeah, I mean, it’s definitely tough,” Fox said after Game 3. “I feel like (the Dort dive) was a play that could have been avoidable, but it is what it is. A lot of times, every team’s dealing with something. Every team’s dealing with injuries. So you chalk it up to, ‘That’s the name of the game.’” Fox said about the incident with Dort.

It echoed the same sentiments his camp has been feeling. The injury came at the worst time of the season, when the Spurs could have used Fox’s experience and clutch gene to fend off the defending champions. According to The Athletic, those closest to him feel the cause of the injury on both occasions was “an unnecessary and unfortunate choice”.

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Good thing is De’Aaron Fox is still making handy contributions for San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama has taken a tremendous leap during the series, averaging 30-10. However, you can’t help but wonder what a fully fit Swipa and Wemby duo would look like in the playoffs, combined with the Spurs’ depth. Hopefully, the Spurs star can nurse and get his ankle better with treatment. Sadly, it’s likely that he will have to play the entire postseason with the ailment due to the short turnaround time between games.