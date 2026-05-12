Luka Doncic Breaks Silence on LeBron James, Austin Reaves’ Future After Message Over Lakers Elimination

Despite leading the league in scoring, Luka Doncic had to watch from the sidelines as the Los Angeles Lakers were swept in the Conference Semifinals. The 6x All-Star helplessly watched as even questions were raised about his fitness and his will to return. After a first full season in LA, he is ready for the challenge again, but will he run with the roster?

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On his Instagram, Luka wrote, “Proud of my teammates who played SO hard in these playoffs.” He concluded with a message that every Purple and Gold fan wanted to hear. “Laker Nation we will be back.” Now the issue remains to figure out who the others on the team will be. Speaking about his teammates, after the 115-110 Game 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he had all the praise in the world for LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

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“I think we had a great team, we had great chemistry, and obviously playing with AR and Bron was an unbelievable experience. They’re two great players, and it was really fun to share court with.” Then another question was, will the Slovenian help recruit LeBron, Austin, Deandre Ayton, and Marcus Smart again this summer? But the answer was cryptic. “We’ll see. Can’t tell you nothing.”

It was last year when the Slovenian took over the reins in shaping up the roster. He personally called Smart to convince him to join the Lakers over others. Similarly, DA and him share the same agent, so the task became easier. This off-season, DeAndre Ayton ($8.1 million) and Marcus Smart ($5.4 million) each have player options and will likely exercise them. But the other responsibilities won’t be so easy. Especially when Bron and AR have mega contracts on the books.

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Imago Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron James had a 2-year, $101.36 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and becomes a free agent in the offseason. If he wants to return to the Lakers, he would have to take a major pay cut. Or he can go to his hometown and suit up for the Cavaliers, which could be a fitting end to his career. Plus, there have been strong reports of the Warriors being interested in pairing Stephen Curry with Bron. Once the decision on the 22x All-Star is made, then it will be time for AR.

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Austin Reaves’ current salary of $13.9 million is one of the best contracts in the NBA. He even has the 2026–27 player option worth about $14.9 million. But the Lakers guard can become an unrestricted free agent in 2027 if he stays on the deal, or earlier if he opts out. There have also been recent reports that Reaves declined a 4-year, $89.2 million extension offer because he could potentially earn much more in free agency later. A lot to figure out for the Lakers and surely Luka will have a role to play.

Luka Doncic revealed frustration over his injury

The 27-year-old went down with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in early April. Sadly, it was the last time we saw dress in Purple and Gold. Since then, he was in Spain for PRP and stem cell treatments for his hamstring rehabilitation. But that didn’t clearly help the Lakers as the Slovenian missed 10 straight games in the postseason. Luka Doncic didn’t deny his frustration and disappointment with being out for the Lakers.

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“It’s very frustrating,” Doncic told reporters. “I know some people wanted me back, but obviously I wasn’t close to clearing. There was some stuff in the media that went out that wasn’t true. None of those people saw my MRIs or know anything, so it wasn’t really true. If I could be out there, I would be 100%. Everybody in that room knows that. But it’s been really tough. This is the best time to play basketball, so not being able to help my team was hard.”

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He even told the doctors told him 8 weeks, and currently it’s only been six. For now, he is back to lifting, running, and practicing shooting drills. But is still away from participating in contact activities. That’s why he was on the sidelines, helpless. This off-season, no doubt he will train but also contribute with the roster planning.