Luka Doncic Doesn’t Contribute for Lakers From the Bench, Points Out JJ Redick: “Haven’t Really Seen a Lot of That”

Luka Doncic recently stated that it is “very frustrating” for him to be on the sidelines, and it has taken an emotional toll on him. Yet during the Round 1 series against the Rockets, we saw him hyping up his Los Angeles Lakers teammates and taunting their rivals. It seems his contributions on the tactical front seem limited, as JJ Redick implied before the Game 2 Semifinal clash.

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“I haven’t really seen a lot of that,” said the head coach in the pre-game media discussion. “Obviously, I’m not on the bench during games, so I don’t know what gets discussed during the games.” It’s quite odd for him not to praise or explain the contributions from the bench. Throughout the season, we have seen JJ Redick on record complimenting Luka’s high IQ and superior understanding of angles to dominate, and his ability to control games with his elite passing vision. It’s also odd because of the relationship they shared.

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JJ Redick previously stated he and Luka Doncic have a “great relationship” built on a six-year history, which dates back to their time in Dallas. They even had a heated exchange during the March matchup against the Warriors, where they argued on the bench. But the head coach called such intense, competitive discussions normal for them. While he may not have seen the positive impact so far, the 6x All-Star’s teammates have noticed and acknowledged it. Roughly more than 2 weeks ago, when the Slovenian returned for the practice after his treatment, there was a visible difference.

“People don’t know how much impact Luka has not only on the court, but off the court,” Lakers forward Rui Hachimura said. “He is a guy that always wants to be around with us. We love him just hanging out and talking. So we’re happy that he’s back finally. He’s doing funny things like always.” Similarly, Lakers reserve center Jaxson Hayes praised both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for their key contributions from the bench.

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“Them helping out guys on the bench and just watching the game from that view,” he said. “You can see different things that you don’t necessarily see when you’re in the game. They’re able to tell guys stuff and help out as much as possible.” Even during Game 1 against the Thunder, Doncic had expressions of disappointment as he was unable to help his team.

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When will Luka Doncic return?

The 6x All-Star was officially ruled out of Game 2 against OKC with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and will miss his eighth playoff game this season. In fact, there is still no clear timetable for his return. There are some positive signs, though. Luka Doncic has resumed running, marking an important step in his recovery process. But he has still not yet been cleared for full-contact activity, meaning he is still not close to returning to game action. Previous reports suggested that the 27-year-old was supposed to return for Game 3 or 4. But lack of physical activity has been concerning.

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“I’m just doing everything I can,” Luka said on Wednesday. “Every day I’m doing stuff I’m supposed to do. You know, obviously recovering now, working. Like I said, doctors said eight weeks at the beginning of the first time around. So, you know, I’m just going day by day, and I feel better every day.” The Slovenian also confirmed that he traveled to Spain for platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections in an effort to speed up his recovery. While he remains frustrated, the head coach did not want to rush his 6x All-Star back.

JJ Redick emphasized that the team will not rush Doncic back. The Lakers dropped Game 1 to the top-seeded Thunder, 108-90. Even LeBron James stated that the Slovenian remains the mixing piece of their offence. But the 41-year-old will have to carry the burden as Luka remains out.