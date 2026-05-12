Luka Doncic Forced Into Difficult Decision Between Daughters and Playing for Slovenia Amid Injury Recovery

Representing Slovenia means everything to Luka Doncic. He’s played every possible tournament, from qualifying rounds to the finals. The Slovenian star drained himself to help Slovenia qualify for the Olympics. Yet this summer brings an unprecedented choice for the Lakers guard.

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For the first time since he began wearing the national jersey as a teenager, he is stepping back. His hamstring isn’t an issue for everyday activities, but the lingering effects of the Grade 2 strain he suffered on April 2 still shape his summer plans. Doncic wants to spend as much time with his daughters – time that hasn’t been possible over the last eight months, which is why he took to Instagram Stories to share his commitment to his daughters.

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“I love my daughters more than anything and they will always come first in my life… I have been forced to make a difficult decision between travelling and playing for the Slovenian national team and being with my daughters this summer. Unfortunately, it has been extremely difficult for me to see them over the past eight months,” Doncic wrote, announcing his withdrawal from the national team for the games during the summer.

The Lakers star is currently engrossed in a custody battle for his daughters with former fiancée Anamaria Goltes. Since traveling to Slovenia for the birth of his second daughter, Olivia, Luka Doncic hasn’t seen his daughters. His elder daughter, Gabrielle, only spent three months in California with Doncic during the spring. The six-time All-Star feels his responsibility to be a father takes precedence over his commitment to the Slovenian national team.

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Imago Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) stands on the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Doncic highlighted the same during his exit interview after the Thunder swept the Lakers. “First of all, I want to spend time with my daughters, and that’s probably the only thing on my mind right now,” said the Lakers star.

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This decision, while driven by family, also aligned with a measured approach to his ongoing physical recovery. The original 4-to-8 week timeline for the hamstring injury caused him to miss the Lakers’ series against Oklahoma City.

Even though the hamstring itself is no longer a daily limitation, skipping high-intensity international competition and travel this summer allows him to continue targeted rehab, strength conditioning, and a gradual ramp-up, reducing the risk of reinjury before the demanding 2026-27 NBA season.

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Doncic’s choice echoes situations other NBA stars have faced when family priorities intersect with recovery and national team duties. Players have previously missed or limited summer commitments due to childbirth, custody matters, or health-related rest, balancing personal lives with professional obligations.

LeBron James skipped the 216 Rio Olympics. He opted out to prioritize recovery following his sixth straight NBA Finals appearance, stating simply, “I could use the rest.” While others noted Zika virus concerns in Brazil, his main reason was rest after the championship.

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Including Kevin Durant, who withdrew from the 2014 FIBA World Cup, citing mental and physical exhaustion after a long season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Luka Doncic will miss the final phase of the World Cup qualifying games for Slovenia. He couldn’t participate during the first window due to his NBA commitments. His absence to secure a place in the next round may complicate things for the national team. However, as much as it must be paining him to leave his teammates hanging, it’s time for Doncic to be a father.

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Imagine: the last time he saw Olivia was when she was born. Doncic’s daughters mean everything to him, and he sets no limits on spending on their upbringing. So he’s going to utilize the summer to establish and maintain a father-daughter relationship with his daughters. Amidst the same, Doncic may also have to fight for joint custody.

While building these irreplaceable family bonds remains the priority, the structured downtime also supports his physical preparation.

Luka Doncic continues to focus on recovery

The Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff hopes fell apart once Luka Doncic suffered a hamstring strain. They managed to get past the Houston Rockets in the first round. That added some intrigue to Doncic’s possible return. However, with an eight-week timeline, even getting Platelet-rich plasma injections in Spain didn’t help accelerate recovery in time.

Doncic could only offer support from the bench. He watched all four games the Lakers played against the top-seeded OKC. Without his influence, which amounts to 33.5 points and 8.6 assists per game, the Purple and Gold couldn’t cope with OKC’s depth.

Best believe, Luka Doncic doesn’t want to be caught staring at playoff games again. He’s thinking about ways to spend time with his daughters. But he hasn’t forgotten about his next season with the Lakers. “Obviously, put the work in and come back ready for the season,” he said during his exit interview.

The former Mavericks sensation is preparing for another purposeful summer. Last time, he focused entirely on getting into the best shape of his life, leading to one of his best individual campaigns. This offseason blends that same work ethic with new emotional priorities – using the time for both continued recovery management and strengthening his role as a father to Gabrielle and Olivia.