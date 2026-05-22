“Miss Him Every Single Day”: LeBron James Opens Up About Alex Caruso After Thunder’s 4–0 Sweep of Lakers

It was in Game 2 of the Lakers-Thunder series that LeBron James and Alex Caruso appeared to bicker at the free-throw line. These were former teammates who won a championship in 2020, yet looked to be jawing as if they hated each other. It turns out that’s the experience you have to go through with Caruso every day. The Thunder’s disruptor puts everything on the line, one possession getting a steal and the next challenging Victor Wembanyama during the ongoing Western Conference Finals. Looking at his development, the Akron Hammer wishes he had never left the Lakers’ core.

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“Oh, absolutely. Miss him every single day. I miss AC every single day. And then just to be able to compete against him, you know, in a playoff series was, I mean, it’s everything,” the 41-year-old said on Mind The Game. Despite not being on his side, LeBron James relishes the “chess match” going against his former teammate. He knows Caruso is going to be relentless, no matter what sort of impact he’s managed in previous possessions.

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Caruso could be shooting as he is right now, 61% from three, or make five threes for the entire series, as he did against the Lakers. What won’t change is the character and toughness he brings. The former Bulls guard doesn’t let shooting dictate his influence on the game.

Imago May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USALos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and guard Alex Caruso (9) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“He’s damn good with his hands. You can’t play with the ball around him because he will take it from you. So, you got to be very strategic with your movements. Offensively, you got to be very strategic with your body positioning with him,” James added.

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That’s the same intensity that made him one of LeBron James’ favorite teammates on the Lakers. Caruso has shown resilience and belief to shape his career. At the beginning, the Lakers assigned him to the G-League. But his heart and boundless commitment opened up a spot for him in the rotation. He’s now become one of the most celebrated point-of-attack defenders, playing an integral role for the defending champions. In the Thunder’s sweep over the Lakers, his defensive tenacity was on full display. Caruso compiled eight steals across four games. He had a positive influence despite never scoring 10 points in a single game during the series.

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LeBron James wishes the Lakers and Rob Pelinka had tried harder to keep Alex Caruso. Since that didn’t happen, they are now watching the veteran guard turn the Thunder’s fortune.

Alex Caruso: OKC’s leader and persistent veteran

Alex Caruso doesn’t crave to be the hero. That’s the reason it’s been so easy for Mark Daigneault to integrate the former Lakers point guard into his rotations. He doesn’t demand minutes or shots. Caruso cares about one thing: his impact on winning. He’ll happily do the little things: chasing players around screens and contesting every shot.

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Doing these things repeatedly has built confidence. Caruso is now somewhat the leader of the Thunder’s second unit. With him on the court, OKC records a +23.3 net rating, only trailing Ajay Mitchell. And against the Spurs, Alex Caruso has found his shooting rhythm. Over two games, he’s averaging over 5 made threes per game. He came up with 8 Game 1, which, despite the loss, saw him score 31. Caruso followed that up with 17 points and electric defense in Game 2.

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“His leadership is over the roof, honestly, especially on the [defensive] end of the floor. He communicates a lot. He’s really smart as a player and watches a lot of basketball as well. So he knows a lot of plays and the tricks we need to get stops defensively. Able to read the game well and he’s been amazing,” Lu Dort said after Game 2. His communication and wisdom helped OKC turn the Spurs over 21 times. Caruso will also occasionally pick the challenge of guarding Victor Wembanyama to show him something different.

Now with Jalen Williams set to miss time with another hamstring ailment, OKC will count on Alex Caruso’s efficiency to support Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder still have other weapons. However, they don’t have a pawn like Caruso, who will find his spot and deliver results without needing much guidance.