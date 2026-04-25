Mitch Johnson Shares Victor Wembanyama Update After Spurs Star Fails to Clear NBA Concussion Protocol Before Game 3

Days after suffering from a concussion, Victor Wembanyama was at the San Antonio Spurs practice facility. The Spurs cornerstone was also at shootaround before the game, attempting close-range shots and performing light activity. However, with Mitch Johnson already mentioning the Spurs’ intentions to prioritise health, the Spurs star won’t be participating in the team’s first road game of these playoffs.

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Naturally, there was curiosity to understand how far along the DPOY is in his recovery. Johnson told reporters, “he’s continuing to progress”. But the Spurs head coach wouldn’t go into depth about the exact expectations within the organization concerning the 22-year-old’s possible return date.

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“I don’t think there’s gonna be a lot of questions, I understand and follow-ups, and I don’t think that I’m an appropriate person, especially at this time, to answer a lot of them. But he is doing well and progressing,” Johnson said while speaking about Wembanyama’s possibility to return for Game 4.

As far as the usual return timeline, NBA players take anywhere between a week and ten days. In Victor Wembanyama’s case, it’s only been three days. Yet, for him to actually be at shootaround is a positive sign. The Spurs understandably don’t want to give much away and pressurise their young talisman. “We’re gonna keep the details in house,” the Spurs head coach said when asked about the specifics of Wembanyama’s progression.

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The decision for the NBA’s block leader’s return isn’t solely in the organization’s hands. They will have to consult and get clearance from the league’s Concussion Program Director. Likewise, Johnson, rather than intentionally covering the details, respects the procedure. Even he can’t confidently point to an exact return date.

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It depends on how Victor Wembanyama responds to the protocols and gets approval from the NBA. According to The Athletic, the Spurs star fully intended on playing Game 3 against Portland. However, he couldn’t clear all the necessary steps for the league official to give him the green light.

But the Spurs won’t look to rush the 22-year-old, given the sensitivity of the ailment.

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Spurs’ big test against the Portland Trail Blazers

Playing without Victor Wembanyama severely handicaps the San Antonio Spurs. His playoff debut, a blistering 35-point performance, saw the Blazers score just 98 points. Wemby, without much surprise, is an integral part of what the Spurs can do on both ends of the floor. But with his absence confirmed, the onus shifts to the stars around him.

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This will be a test for the Spurs’ depth.

Notably, eyes will be on De’Aaron Fox. The former Kings point guard struggled in Game 2 after Wemby’s exit in the second quarter. However, in the regular season, the scoring savant displayed an ability to carry the Spurs. He’s averaged 24.6 points and 6.2 assists in 18 games without the 7’4” center this season. The Spurs will look to him to match Blazers‘ All-Star Deni Avdija as they await a tough environment on the road.

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But it doesn’t just come down to one player. Stephon Castle has taken up more responsibilities in his second season and is capable of being a volume scorer when rhythm supports him. Additionally, center Luka Kornet averages 1.8 blocks when playing more minutes for San Antonio.

Everybody will have to do a little more to compensate for Victor Wembanyama’s absence. With the series tied 1-1, winning Game 3 is vital for both teams. The Spurs, with an inexperienced roster, wouldn’t want to drag this series out. However, if they can just pull one game and give Wemby some breathing room, it could prove to be the decisive moment in this tie.