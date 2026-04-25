“MJ Was Never Doing This”: 41-Year-Old LeBron James’ Last-Minute Hustle Helps Lakers Take 3–0 Lead vs. Rockets

He keeps doing it at 41! LeBron James put up another classic performance to secure a 3-0 lead for the Los Angeles Lakers. The biggest play of the night came with all hope almost lost. With a three-point deficit and seconds on the clock, the Akron Hammer produced a steal from the backcourt. James got the ball right back and hit the triple to send the game into overtime. This was a game with several royal moments for the touted ‘King’ of the NBA.

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LeBron James was brilliant. Even in a game with eight turnovers, his effort was infectious. James finished the night with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and three steals. The 41-year-old also played 45 minutes in an overtime thriller that gave the Lakers a commanding lead and a win on the road.

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The possession to force overtime was the cherry on top. Prior to it, James also threw an alley-oop for his son, Bronny James, after the former second-round pick hit his first postseason triple. It was another father-son moment for the collection, as the tandem achieved success on the biggest stage.

FS1 analyst Nick Wright, a longtime supporter of James, had just one thought watching another clinical performance from the 41-year-old. “Hitting the playoff game tying 3 to force OT in the same game you threw an alley oop to your literal son is more impressive in and of itself than 6 rings,” he wrote on X about the polarizing GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

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Stephen A. Smith only had to watch Game 2 to admit LeBron James was crawling closer to being the greatest in his books. Because there hasn’t been a player with 23 years of wear and tear still hustling and producing such spectacular moments. In terms of longevity and meaningful impact, there’s no one close to James.

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And fans are starting to fall in line with the notion.

NBA fans hail LeBron James as the GOAT

Game 3 was the King’s paradise. His unbelievable game-tying three only added to LeBron James’ historic postseason career. He already owns the mantle for the most playoff buzzer beaters in NBA history. But producing a moment when a loss was almost written had fans going wild. A fan wrote, “MJ WAS NEVER DOING THIS AT ANY POINT IN HIS CAREER AND THIS MAN IS 41 IN THE PLAYOFFS IN A SERIES HE WAS PREDICTED TO BE SWEPT IN”.

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The odds were stacked heavily against the Lakers. This was the third game without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in this series. But James has stepped up as the conductor, showing no signs of rust at all. “2018 all over again,” a fan said, hitting at James’ stellar run carrying the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals that season.

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But this wasn’t a single-handed effort by any means. With LeBron James as the ace, it seems to have unlocked the team’s chemistry, especially on the defensive end. Marcus Smart was absolutely decisive, with five steals and an overtime performance for the ages. He finished with 21 points and 10 assists. While fans did praise his winning impact, the focus was on James.

“And ppl will lead you to believe he’s not clutch. You see how media ppl start narratives,” another fan mentioned. It’s a silly notion to suggest James hasn’t shown up in critical moments. Not only was that three a huge play, but LeBron James was running and jumping around in overtime even with the most minutes under his belt.

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What he’s doing is breathtaking, considering the physical toll his body’s endured for 23 years. Many fans just felt the rush of getting the chance to witness LeBron James at his absolute best. “Lucky to witness this in our lifetime,” a fan wrote. Because no one knows how long it’s going to last.

But even with retirement looming, James has always raved about honoring the game the right way. Tonight was a clear reflection of that promise, to leave everything out on the floor. For this one fan, the culmination of his career accolades and longevity was enough to say “The goat, and it’s not even close anymore”.

At this point, comparisons undermine what LeBron James is doing. In a time when most legends are looking back at their memories, he’s still playing the game at the highest possible level. Those appreciating the phenomenon are enjoying this playoff run for what it is. James continues to make statement after statement.

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Tonight, it was a lesson for the Houston Rockets. Never rest till the final whistle, especially not when Lebron James is on the other side.