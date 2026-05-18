“My Mind’s Been Racing”: Cade Cunningham Hit With Uncertainty After Cavs Brutally Eliminate Pistons at Home

The Detroit Pistons couldn’t do it again. The Cleveland Cavaliers stole their toughness in Game 7. The most important home game of the season was reduced to a humiliating upset. Cade Cunningham wasn’t ready to bow out. Mentally, having been the number one seed all year long, the former number one pick believed this was Detroit’s chance. They had everything, from the team to what seemed like a great supporting cast around Cunningham.

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However, none of it helped tonight. Even the Pistons’ cornerstone scored a playoff-low 13 points. “Yeah, you know, that game sucked. Being back home definitely wanted to get this win in front of the fans,” he told reporters after the 125-94 loss. The Pistons were in this position before. In the first round, they trailed 3-1 against the Magic but managed to win three straight.

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There was a chance to do it against the Cavaliers, too. But as Cunningham admitted, the Cavs, “did everything they needed to do to win the game tonight and we fell short of that”. Any loss is upsetting. However, for Cade Cunningham, it stings to be going home this early. After a 60-win finish, he didn’t feel like there would be any unfinished business.

Imago May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) receives congratulations from guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half against the Orlando Magic during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“It’s not a great feeling. I hadn’t been thinking about the off-season, so you know, my mind’s been racing now trying to figure out what I got to do, what it’s going to look like. That’s really it,” said the Pistons point guard.

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He did discuss it to some extent. Cade Cunningham wants to be a “better athlete” coming into next year, particularly working on his body to handle the relentless playoff schedule. But this was a breakout season even without the championship. Cunningham led the Pistons to a top finish, winning the third most games in the league this season.

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The Pistons All-Star also spoke highly of the identity they’ve built. The Pistons play with physicality and unlimited energy. The team built the foundation over the years and has shown improvements in both seasons under J.B Bickerstaff. This was by far their best campaign in a very long time.

J.B Bickerstaff won’t allow the Pistons to be disappointed

The Pistons had the most wins in the East and a chance to close a series out at home. With a 78% win margin at the Little Caesars Arena, Cade Cunningham felt this season was a “great opportunity”. The feeling of not achieving enough lingers. Cunningham and the Pistons have a chip on their shoulder for falling short.

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But disappointment? J.B. Bickerstaff won’t allow that word to be associated with the Pistons group he’s had for the past two seasons.

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“These guys have improved massively and done a great job. Anything other than positivity towards this group is unacceptable. To turn around from where we’ve come from, what these guys have been willing to do. Everybody wants to win a championship every year. But how much did you improve? Did you sacrifice for the greater good of the team? Our guys did that collectively every single day… We got better and we put ourselves in position to be here. There’s nothing disappointing about this group and the outcome of this,” said the Pistons head coach.

When you think about it, this is just the second season that the Pistons have adjusted to playing with winning expectations. Three seasons ago, they finished with the worst record in the league. Since then, Detroit has found itself again. It’s not the ‘Bad Boys’, but the team carries the Pistons’ defiant culture.

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The group was together, leading to much success. Cunningham had an MVP-calibre season. Jalen Duren became an All-Star and one of the most imposing bigs in the league. Ausar Thompson took a historic leap as an elite defender. Detroit also won its first playoff series in 18 years. Most importantly, the Pistons played as a team, through all the good and the ugly.

They still have the time to keep growing and polishing their identity. But Bicketstaff has done a stellar job of bringing the best out of these players. Those days of Detroit being a laughing franchise are over. The Pistons are back for revenge, still mean and just as hungry to break the NBA’s pretty curve.