Intruder Who Stormed NBA Finals Game Releases Video of Victor Wembanyama Encounter

While Victor Wembanyama was having a poor shooting night, the love for him reached new levels. The San Antonio Spurs were trailing by 6 in the final quarter, and the fan ran into the restricted area trying to click a picture with the 22-year-old DPOY. The broadcast caught the entire version, but here is the video directly from the source.

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With 6:32 remaining until the final horn, the game had to be stopped for a brief moment. One of the 18,835 attendees inside the Frost Bank Center ran at the 3-point line attempting a selfie with Victor Wembanyama. It’s a 21-second video, and the apparent fan started shouting “Wemby” when he was approaching the Spurs star. But the 7’4″ Spurs star’s frame is too tall to fit fully in the low-quality frame amid the chaos. Netizens mocked the fan’s poor video results despite the stunt’s cost and legal risks.

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For a few seconds, the fan had uninterrupted access to Wemby, and yet he could only capture the Spurs star partially. For that selfie, he failed to capture the face of the unanimous DPOY. Then two security members quickly took him away, and later he was held on the ground near the tunnel, and that’s when the video stops. This entire ordeal even caught Knicks center Mitchell Robinson off guard, who was standing right next to the Spurs star.

While the video from the fan was shaky, the broadcast caught the interruption as the boos from the crowd rained down. Even ESPN broadcaster Mike Breen wasn’t happy about it.

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“A fan just ran on the floor. Wants to take a selfie. Security quickly takes him away.”

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Further, analyst Tim Legler added: “It’s just too good for that to happen.”

The video replays of the fan incident showed Victor Wembanyama smiling while Robinson looked puzzled. The reaction from everyone online is the same, asking for severe punishment. San Antonio Express News reached out to an NBA spokesperson, who added that it was too soon to determine the penalty. There have been instances of heavy fines and bans.

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During the 2021 Playoffs, in the first-round matchup between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers, a fan came running onto the court. He was tackled hard and was banned from the arena. Now, the Texas state law has a strict rule and makes it a crime to enter a restricted area at a stadium. Further adding that any such conduct would lead to criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanor charges, with the former punishable by up to 180 days in jail. Such interruptions from the fans are never appreciated.

Victor Wembanyama and Mitch Johnson speak about the incident

Spurs head coach didn’t dwell much on it as San Antonio lost 105-95 despite having a 14-point second-half lead. “I don’t think it was an event at all. Mitch Johnson continued, “I thought security got him out of there. I think everybody moved on to the next play.”

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Victor Wembanyama also played down the sitauion. “I’ve never been in that situation. I didn’t know how to act. It really surprised me, almost a much as that time when a bat crossed the court [2024].”

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In a game against Minnesota on Jan. 27, 2024, at the Frost Bank Center, a live bat flew onto the court just two minutes into the first quarter. Wemby was also not affected by this situation, because he shot 6 for 21 from the field in his finals debut.