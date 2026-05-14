NBA Ref Makes Official Statement After Controversial Ausar Thompson No-Call Costs Pistons Win vs Cavs

On Wednesday, Little Caesars Arena turned into the focal point of peak NBA drama. The Detroit Pistons vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 could’ve ended differently. But a no-call in the closing seconds of regulation shaped its trajectory. Jarrett Allen and Ausar Thompson are at the center of it all. However, game officials, precisely, crew chief Tony Brothers, is taking the spotlight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, on Thursday, Brothers presented himself before Coty Davis of the Detroit News for the Pool Report. The interviewer asked the veteran referee why officials did not call a foul on the final regulation possession involving Ausar Thompson and Jarrett Allen. “During live play, both players were going for the ball, and there was incidental contact with the legs with no player having possession of the ball,” Brothers explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a follow-up question, the interviewer asked if officials should have avoided calling a foul on the play. “No, there was incidental contact on the play. The play will be reviewed by the league office tomorrow, and it will be posted in the L2M,” Tony Brothers responded. Looks like the referees firmly believe they made the correct decision by not calling a foul against Allen and the Cavs.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons felt officials robbed them in Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The question here is: was it a foul? Now, let’s go through what happened in the closing seconds of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland clawed its way back with a furious 9-0 burst in the final three minutes. With 22 seconds left and the score locked at 103, Donovan Mitchell hunted the winner. However, Ausar Thompson shadowed him everywhere, smothered the drive, and swatted the shot inside the paint. The ball popped loose, and Jarrett Allen lunged in as both players scrambled for control in a frantic final sequence. Then, the moment unraveled. Thompson stumbled over Allen’s foot and crashed onto the floor while chasing the loose ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

The whistle never came, even as the clock expired and overtime arrived. Because both teams sat in the bonus, a foul call could have handed Thompson free throws and potentially the game. Instead, the Pistons walked away furious while the Cavaliers escaped alive. Naturally, the Pistons head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, couldn’t hold back his frustration. After the game, he said, “[Allen] fouled Ausar. It’s clear. He trips him when he’s going for a loose ball. End of game situation, that’s tough.”

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared his two cents on the matter. “I believe it was a foul. And if I was a Pistons fan, I wouldn’t listen to anything else. I will point out, Tony Brothers did give a comment to a reporter after the game in a pool report,” Windhorst said. “He said he did not believe it was a foul and that the league will rule on the two-minute report. That is obviously unsatisfying, but he had a chance to review it, and Tony Brothers did not change his opinion post-game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, coming to the game. The Detroit Pistons are now 2-3 behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. And Game 5 clearly exposed their loopholes, while James Harden saved the day for the Cavs with 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

The Pistons unraveled before the Cleveland

Ausar Thompson’s controversial no-call grabbed headlines, although Detroit had chances to finish the job earlier. Tobias Harris buried a huge 3-pointer with 3:03 left, pushing the Pistons ahead 103-94 and electrifying the crowd. Then everything unraveled. Detroit’s offense froze, failing to score another point in regulation, while the Cleveland Cavaliers stormed back and erased the gap within two minutes. Thompson, a 57.1% free-throw shooter, still might have changed the ending at the line. Yet the Pistons ultimately paid for a brutal late-game collapse as much as the missed whistle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland survived the chaos because its efficiency kept showing up at the right moments. The Cavaliers shot 45.0% from the field on 36/80 and buried 14/35 triples for 40.0%, while the Detroit Pistons managed 42/95 overall and 11/33 from deep at 33.3%. More importantly, Cleveland lived at the stripe, knocking down 31/38 free throws despite shooting 81.6%. Detroit hit an excellent 18/20 for 90.0%, although the volume gap proved massive in a 117-113 overtime finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers controlled the hidden battles. They grabbed 44 rebounds, including 13 offensive boards, and forced 16 Detroit turnovers. The Pistons finished with 40 rebounds and committed 10 turnovers, yet still produced 27 points off turnovers and dominated the transition 23-7. Detroit also owned the paint 48-38 and recorded 28 assists, 10 steals, and 10 blocks. Yet Cleveland’s 1.16 points per possession edged Detroit’s 1.09, and that sharper execution flipped the game.

So, Game 5 left Detroit furious and Cleveland breathing easier. Ausar Thompson found himself at the center of the storm after the controversial no-call in the final seconds, while Tony Brothers firmly backed the officials’ decision afterward. However, Detroit’s problems began earlier, as the offense stalled late while Cleveland stayed composed under pressure.