Knicks Fans Left Searching for Seats After Cavaliers’ Last-Minute Courtside Decision Faces Severe Backlash

Just like the team, the New York Knicks fans seem unstoppable as they took over the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, and Rocket Arena in Ohio on Saturday. The “Knicks in four” chants were prevalent as they are on the verge of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. But it seems the Cleveland Cavaliers have taken some drastic measures to avoid another takeover.

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“I want to say to Cleveland, I have some bad news,” New York rapper Fat Joe revealed in a pre-game interview on NBA Today. “We had bought some courtside tickets to the game, and once they found out it was superfan Fat Joe, it was like, ‘you can’t sit courtside,’ New York Knicks fans can’t sit courtside. They took the tickets away courtside after we purchased it, so shame on you all.” There were more such incidents similar to what transpired against Fat Joe.

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In fact, the New York Post did confirm that ” at least 10 other Knicks fans with courtside seats” faced the issue. They received a call from one of the Cavs front office executives that their seats were revoked. There were loud “Let’s Go Knicks” chants in Game 3, and even the presence of power couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift couldn’t inspire the Cavaliers to a win. To avoid the takeover again tonight, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert seemingly took extreme measures.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Jason Calacanis, a prominent venture capitalist, also aired his frustration and claimed that the Cavaliers had “blocked me from buying” seats courtside. In fact, he also alleged that Gilbert even made the courtside ticket-holders sign an agreement where they won’t be selling their tickets otherwise, they “would face a lifetime ban”. While there is no official words from the Cavs about Calacanis’ situation, they provided a statement regarding Fat Joe’s issues.

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“Playoff courtside seating is governed by a specific agreement that prohibits the resale or transfer of tickets without approval,” a Cavaliers spokesperson told The Post. “All courtside ticket holders are required to comply with the terms of the single-game playoff agreement.” After rejecting their courtside seats, the Cavs apparently did relocate them to a higher section. This became a trending topic on social media with netizens bashing the move from the home team.

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Fans are outraged over Dan Gilbert’s decision

When it comes to social media, the filter from fans seems to go off. After hearing what Fat Joe had to say, one commented, “This is sore loser mentality. Gilbert is pathetic.” Cancelling the tickets after the purchase has been made and after the fans travelled all the way to Ohio is why the fans are upset. The Cavs could have cancelled them right after the purchase rather than changing the seats at the last moment.

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Similarly, another fan wrote, “Outrageous. The Cavs should be taken to court for this.” Since the Cavaliers already provided their statement regarding the specific agreement, it means they know that no further legal action can be taken. Other teams have tried to keep Knicks fans out of their arenas during the postseason. The 76ers limited the ticket sales to those who lived in the greater Philadelphia area, but even that attempt failed. However, they never changed seats.

That’s why Dan Gilbert and the Cavaliers are receiving the flak. “This some corny ishh by the Cavs.” While the franchise tried its best to stop and cause a dent in the Knicks’ morale, the performance remained unchanged. In Game 3, the Cavaliers gave up 37 points as six New York players finished in double figures in the 121-108 win. And Game 4 on Monday did not change any fortune for Cleveland.

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A fan stated, “I would take away their tickets too if I knew my team was going to be down 25 points in the 2nd quarter of an elimination game for the Eastern Conference Finals. Knicks fans may as well throw on jerseys and close this out themselves in the second half 😂.” Another one spoke about the Game 4 scenario, “Down by 20😂😂😂.” At halftime, the Cavs were trailing 68-49, and after the third quarter, the scoreline was in favor of the Knicks 98-71.