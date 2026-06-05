New York Knicks Hit With Major Mitchell Robinson Update Ahead of Game 2 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Despite carrying a questionable designation right up until tipoff, the Knicks’ backup center, Mitchell Robinson, delivered one of his most important performances of the season in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs. Working behind Karl-Anthony Towns, Robinson helped form the defensive backbone that disrupted Victor Wembanyama’s rhythm and prevented the Spurs star from fully taking over the game. Their physicality, size, and constant pressure were instrumental in New York’s opening victory. That impact is exactly what the Knicks need moving forward.

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Helping matters further, ahead of Game 2, New York received encouraging news on Robinson’s status. According to Underdog, the veteran center has been upgraded from questionable to probable, a positive sign for a team counting on his presence as the Finals continue.

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That update carries extra significance because there was genuine uncertainty surrounding Robinson’s availability before the series opener. The veteran center underwent surgery to repair a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand less than two weeks ago and had not played since May 25 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Reports leading into Game 1 indicated he still needed final clearance from the Knicks’ medical staff, while videos and photos of Robinson without a wrap on his injured hand sparked plenty of speculation online.

Ultimately, those concerns proved unfounded. Robinson participated in pregame warmups, received medical clearance, and suited up with a protective brace on his right hand. His availability immediately paid off for New York, making the latest upgrade to probable an encouraging sign that he is continuing to progress rather than simply managing the injury.

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And with more time in this series, his rebounding prowess will have an impact as Robinson’s confidence grows. Brown could also make him a bigger part of the offense as an above-the-rim threat. As of now, a lot of those things are limited. But it’s a blessing for the Knicks to have Mitchell Robinson out there, hobbled or not. They need him to counter the Spurs’ size and athleticism.

Plus, the stakes couldn’t have felt heavier.

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This is the Knicks’ first Finals appearance in 27 years. For Robinson, it’s the culmination of a career defined as much by hospital rooms as by highlight reels. Since 2018, he has battled ankle sprains, a fractured left ankle that cost him 50 games in 2023-24, a broken right hand in 2021, and a sprained thumb – injuries that have repeatedly threatened to define him by absence rather than presence.

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This was the first regular season in which Robinson played 60 games in four years. But he’s managed to stay on the floor consistently during these playoffs. Truth be told, even with a poor free-throw rate, Robinson’s impact is critical for the Knicks to maintain their stronghold on this series.

When a broken pinkie threatened to rob him of the biggest stage of his career, the answer was the same one he’s always given: wrap it up and go.

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He’s the bruising, competitive center who offers a different look than KAT for Victor Wembanyama. Robinson’s a far better challenge on the glass, averaging 5.5 rebounds in under 15 minutes during the playoffs.

Furthermore, he’s an efficient finisher, converting over 72% of his looks. Mitchell Robinson is a plug-and-play big; someone who will do the dirty work and never stop working.

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In the first game of the series, Mitchell Robinson was being careful not to overexert himself and risk re-injuring his finger. The veteran center wasn’t as aggressive on the boards, only grabbing six in 13 minutes of playing.

But he played strong and unmoving defense on Victor Wembanyama in the interior. KAT guarded him the longest, but Mitchell Robinson was really effective in limiting the Spurs star to 6-21 shooting.

Robinson’s willingness to play through the injury was never really in doubt. Before Game 1, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the center planned to play while wearing a sizable brace on his right hand, with the only remaining hurdle being final approval from New York’s medical staff. That determination has become a defining theme of Robinson’s postseason run, particularly given how close he came to missing the Finals altogether.

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And history suggests he knows exactly how to hurt this particular opponent when healthy enough to impose himself.

Back in December’s NBA Cup Finals, a preview of these finals, when the Knicks beat San Antonio 124-113, Robinson was a wrecking ball.

He hauled down 10 offensive boards in that championship game against the Spurs and spent more time guarding Wembanyama than any other Knick.

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The Knicks’ only regular-season loss to San Antonio this year?

The one game Robinson missed. In that absence, Wembanyama needed just 12 shots to score 31 points in 24 minutes. His presence doesn’t just change the matchup, it changes what Wembanyama is allowed to be.

Robinson had a highlight play in the final quarter where the Knicks commanded the proceedings. On one possession, he hounded Wembanyama from the perimeter. The Spurs talisman felt he could break Robinson down with a few dribbles.

Turns out the Knicks center stood strong. Wemby pushed himself back when trying to move Robinson out of position and traveled with the possession. Mitchell Robinson was directly responsible for the turnover.

The man stepping up for Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson can guard Wembanyama despite having an injury. However, rebounding is different. Pulling down every single board must be painful. Robinson still had six in only 13 minutes.

If need be, the Knicks’ big man may be willing to go through the pain. But there’s an entire series to think about. Luckily, Mike Brown has a jack-of-all-trades who prevents a rebounding battle whenever possible.

At 6’5″, Josh Hart fills the gaps for the New York Knicks. His greatest asset is his perseverance.

It didn’t matter that two seven-footers were trying to box each other out. Hart kept flying, pulling rebounds and starting the break for the Knicks. He finished Game 1 by leading both teams in rebounding, totaling 15.

He also had 6 assists and four steals, including a mid-air steal against Wembanyama in the fourth that led to a Jalen Brunson basket.

Mike Brown gave the former Laker his flowers.

“He impacted the game in so many different ways for us that when you look at what he shot from the field, you wouldn’t think that he was probably the most impactful guy on the game last night,” Brown said about Hart’s electric performance.

Josh Hart struggled, making just one of his five shots. Yet, the Knicks won by 22 points in his minutes.

Hart’s rebounding is a crutch New York shouldn’t need to lean on as heavily if Robinson loosens up.

The more confident Robinson becomes in using his hand, going up strong and not flinching at contact, the more Hart can concentrate his energy on the transition game and his suffocating off-ball defense, areas where he’s genuinely irreplaceable.

Game 1 was Robinson testing the waters. Game 2 is where we find out how deep he’s willing to go.