“Nice Guys Finish Last Coach”: Knicks Star’s Trainer Warns Mike Brown for His Decisions After Loss to Hawks

Maybe it’s time for the New York Knicks to enter panic mode. They started strong against the Atlanta Hawks with a 113-102 win in the first game of the playoff series. But then CJ McCollum turned the tables in both Game 2 and Game 3. Now, the Knicks fell 2-1 after losing to the Atlanta Hawks 109-108 on Friday. It looks like New York’s head coach, Mike Brown, is losing the battle, as Quin Snyder has found the loopholes to exploit.

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Two razor-thin defeats, and both by just one point. That’s where things unravel for Brown. The Knicks have poured heavy investment into this roster, yet the team now stares at a possible first-round exit only one year into Brown’s tenure. Losing back-to-back clutch moments has exposed cracks in late-game decision-making.

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Meanwhile, tension brews inside the locker room. Mike Brown’s friction with Karl-Anthony Towns is already public. However, Mitchell Robinson’s camp has now joined the noise. His trainer, Marcell Scott, took to Instagram, calling Brown “scared” and too soft for the job. He also questioned rotations, especially the choice to sit both bigs instead of pairing Towns and Robinson together.

Scott shared an IG Story: “Knicks Coach Mike Brown is SCARED to get mad!!! He’s too nice of a guy to coach the New York Knicks!!! He would rather play OG at the 5, instead of Kat and Mitch at the 4 and 5. nice guys finish last Coach! GN.”

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Now, let’s understand what triggered Robinson’s trainer to blast the New York Knicks‘ HC in such a manner. Game 3 slipped away by just 1 point, again. Mike Brown leaned on Miles McBride late, leaving Mikal Bridges out after a 0-point night. Moreover, he doubled down on ultra-small lineups, with OG Anunoby and Josh Hart acting as the frontcourt. It brought energy, sure. However, it also stripped away size at the worst moments. Against a physical opponent, that gamble felt risky. And eventually, it stung.

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Meanwhile, Robinson logged only 11 minutes in Game 3, producing 2 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal. Yet, just one game earlier, he exploded for 13 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in 18 minutes, leading the bench. Across 3 games, he’s averaging 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 14.7 minutes. Those numbers scream impact. Especially on defense, where his presence disrupts everything.

Now the Knicks trail 1-2, and the pressure is real. Brown already tweaked the core four of Jalen Brunson, Hart, Bridges, and Anunoby by benching Bridges. So, why stop there? Pairing Karl-Anthony Towns with Robinson could tilt the rebounding battle by a strong margin, maybe even 10-15%. Instead, the Brunson-McBride backcourt raises defensive concerns. With margins this tight, the series could’ve been 3-0 the other way.

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So, Game 4 feels like the tipping point, especially with the threat of a 3-1 hole looming. Surprisingly, Mike Brown didn’t seem very fazed after the Knicks’ loss on Thursday.

Coach Brown’s message after the New York Knicks fell 1-2 to the Atlanta Hawks

“I told them it’s a seven-game series for a reason. Stuff is going to happen. There are plenty of teams that have been 1-2. I even think OKC was down 1-2 last year,” Mike Brown said after the 108-109 loss. “I’m not saying we’re going to win it, but you take one game at a time. This should sting because we gave ourselves a chance despite not playing our best basketball.”

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New York needs sharper ball movement and a smarter way to break through Atlanta’s defense. Coach Brown could tweak the starting five to test new combinations. Next up: Game 4 on April 25, and it will be a decisive one to see where the team goes.

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Imago Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown looks on during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith warned the Knicks and Mike Brown before the series began. He expressed his fear and frustration. He didn’t mince words to predict the head coach and team’s future if they lose to the Hawks. “Mike Brown is going as the head coach. Karl-Anthony Towns, likely Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, and who knows who else is going. That’s the bottom line. It’s just that simple,” Smith said.

A first-round exit would trigger major consequences for the Knicks. Precisely because the city wouldn’t tolerate the failure. “That is unacceptable. There is no way that is going to fly. As a result, heads would roll,” Stephen A. told.

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So now everything depends on how the New York Knicks collect themselves before Game 4. Moreover, the head coach will have to make lineup shifts and check which combination works best for a win. He surely has a recipe for success. It’s just not hitting the right spot for now.