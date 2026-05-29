Nick Wright Calls Victor Wembanyama a “Sore Loser” Over Skipping Media After Game 5 – Here’s Why

Victor Wembanyama’s quiet exit after Game 5 said more than his 20-point stat line ever could. The San Antonio Spurs star, visibly frustrated after another crushing loss, skipped media duties and sparked questions about how he handles defeat at the highest level. But while critics rushed to frame it as immaturity, one of Wembanyama’s loudest supporters saw something entirely different.

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Analyst Nick Wright defended the 22-year-old with a surprisingly blunt characterization – calling him a “sore loser,” though not as an insult. According to Wright, Wembanyama’s reaction reflects the same fierce competitiveness he showed after France’s heartbreaking loss at the 2024 Olympics.

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“And I think part of that has to do with him skipping, the other part of this is him skipping the media after game five. Which I think is a cousin of this.” Wright said during a segment on First Things First. “I think that he is, and usually this is a pejorative; I don’t really mean it this way, I think he’s a sore loser.

“But not, sometimes a guy’s a sore loser and they’re just like a poor sport, just flip a board game table over. What I mean is, he is, part of his maturation, I think, is learning to deal with the inevitability of some losing.”

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The timing of the debate only amplified the scrutiny surrounding the Spurs phenom, whose production has sharply mirrored San Antonio’s fortunes this series. In the team’s two wins, Wembanyama looked unstoppable, averaging 37 points per game. In their three defeats, however, that number dropped to 22, capped by his lowest-scoring outing of the postseason.

While this remains Victor Wembanyama’s postseason debut, he has played in high-stakes matchups. The 2024 Olympics were in his home country, and they had the full support of the fans. Even then, Wemby was unable to win the Gold, as Team USA beat France 98-87.

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In Netflix’s Court of Gold, Victor Wembanyama can be seen openly weeping after the loss. Which clearly meant winning meant a lot to him. French head coach and teammate Guerschon Yabusele even gave a pep talk to console Wemby.

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The Spurs star didn’t skip the media duty and instead issued a warning.

“I’m learning. I’m worried for the opponents in a couple of years. NBA and everywhere.” That’s why Nick Wright suggested Wemby is a sore loser, but not in the literal sense.

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Even ESPN’s Michael C. Wright confirmed the motivation for his antics after Game 5.

“Well, the interesting part about that is we still haven’t talked to Victor Wembanyama. But I am told that his decision to not speak with the media was sort of like this internal motivation thing.”

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It was one of the roughest postseason performances as Wemby went just 4-for-15 from the field, and his team lost the minutes he played by nearly double digits.

The frustration appeared to spill over late in Game 5, as tensions escalated on the floor during the closing minutes. Spurs big men Bismack Biyombo and Mason Plumlee played with a noticeably more physical edge against Thunder guard Jarred McCain, culminating in Plumlee being assessed a flagrant foul after driving his shoulder into McCain.

The sequence only intensified scrutiny around Wembanyama and San Antonio as emotions boiled over in a pivotal playoff loss.

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Teammate comes to Victor Wembanyama’s rescue

The NBA did not fine Wemby for missing his media duties. “The NBA’s rationale for not fining Victor Wembanyama, and instead issuing him a warning, took into account that he’s considered a first-time offender on this front,” Sam Amick reported.

He won the Pro Basketball Writers Association’s (PBWA) Magic Johnson Award, which is given annually to the player who shows cooperation and demonstrates professionalism with the media. Even teammate Dylan Harper was not a fan of people digging into the situation.

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“He’s a competitive person. I think we all got feelings, we all got emotions,” said Harper about Wembanyama to Maxime Aubin of French media company L’Équipe. “I think, at that point in time, he didn’t want to talk. He’s done great things for us this whole year. So we got his back no matter what he decides to do.”

In the past, Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 for skipping media after the Grizzlies’ losses to the Lakers in the 2023 playoffs. Wemby received his first and final warning as the NBA clearly stated that if the offense is repeated, it would result in a fine.