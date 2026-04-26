Nikola Jokic Hit With Shocking Theft While Suspension Decision Looms After Ugly Brawl

The heat in Target Center had just begun to fade away. Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets faced the most gruesome 112-96 loss on Saturday. The Serbian big man also faced ejection, adding to the drama of the day, as the Minnesota Timberwolves now hold a 3-1 lead. Now, back in Denver’s locker room, an exhausted Jokic emerged from the showers. What he said next startled everyone…

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“Someone stole my underwear,” the 31-year-old announced. He was missing the most essential item he needed to get dressed. Jokic scanned up and down, left and right—bewildered, frustrated, and wearing a look of pure you’ve-got-to-be-kidding-me disbelief. It’s safe to say that the Nuggets superstar wasn’t having a great day. Especially when you think about the punishment that looms large over his head following the ejection.

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Honestly, Minnesota’s defense had turned invasive and relentless, swarming every inch of Denver’s offense. So, therefore, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, or Julius Randle could have popped their heads around the corner holding Nikola Jokic’s briefs, and no one would have been surprised! But it didn’t take the 3-time MVP too long to find his lost item. It was “inconspicuously draped” over the closet rod in his locker.

However, Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets left Minneapolis still scrambling for answers, unable to grasp how the Minnesota Timberwolves tightened their grip so firmly on the series. The Wolves’ defensive wall, precisely, Rudy Gobert heckled the 3-time MVP on the floor. As a result, Jokic looked constantly crowded, never comfortable.

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Imago Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves had seized control of everything that mattered. First, the series lead, then home-court advantage, followed by momentum. Consequently, Denver found itself chasing answers, along with whatever pride Minnesota had already ripped away.

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Meanwhile, Jokic has averaged 25 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists so far. But he is shooting just 39% from the field and made 5-of-27 from 3-point range. He has also averaged four turnovers a game. “Average,” he assessed his game. Moreover, he credited Rudy Gobert for his mediocre gameplay.

“It’s a little bit of everything. You know, I’m not shooting the ball really well, especially from the three, and you know, Rudy is doing a good job with being physical, testing the officials, contesting shots,” Jokic shared. “You know, he’s a really good defender. And not just him, they play very good … they’re big, long, tall, handsy, trippy, they’re bumping you, so… I think I answered.”

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Now, while Nikola Jokic found his lost briefs amidst a tense situation ahead of Monday’s Game 5, what lies ahead for him is uncertainty. Because that ejection after the ugly brawl with Jaden McDaniels in the closing seconds of the game might have serious consequences.

Nikola Jokic might face a suspension

With the Minnesota Timberwolves cruising at 110-96 and under five seconds left, the script seemed finished. However, Jaden McDaniels chose flair over formality, gliding in for an uncontested layup instead of letting the clock die. Therefore, a quiet ending turned awkwardly loud, as that extra bucket poked at an already bruised Denver side.

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As a result, Nikola Jokic erupted, charging forward and shoving McDaniels in frustration. Meanwhile, bodies rushed in, tempers flared, and control slipped fast. Officials intervened, but the damage lingered. Meanwhile, both Jokic and Julius Randle walked off early, ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct, capping a tense, messy finish.

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As tension spilled over, the NBA now faces a tough call. With players leaving the bench and Nikola Jokic igniting a near-brawl, discipline sits firmly in the league office’s hands. According to the rulebook, the Commissioner can hand out a fine up to $50,000, a suspension, or both. Therefore, the fallout could stretch beyond just one name.

Imago IMAGN

Any player who steps away from the bench area risks at least a one-game suspension without pay, plus fines reaching $50,000. As a result, multiple rotations could take a hit. Adding spice, Jaden McDaniels had already stirred nerves earlier in the series, branding the entire Denver Nuggets roster “bad defenders,” fueling an edge that finally boiled over.

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So, everything unraveled at once, and Denver now stands on the edge. Nikola Jokic found his missing piece, yet the real problem remains unresolved. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s grip has only tightened, leaving the Nuggets searching for control and composure. Now, looming discipline and rising frustration threaten to derail them further as Game 5 approaches with pressure mounting fast.