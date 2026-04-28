Nikola Jokic’s Mental Games on Jaden McDaniels Exposed by Draymond Green After Nuggets-Timberwolves Brawl

The Denver Nuggets jersey invokes the ruthless side of Jaden McDaniels. His criticism of them being “bad defenders” was scathing. But the Timberwolves forward didn’t just speak. McDaniels has delivered against the pressure, kicked the Nuggets when down, and still had the last laugh. He didn’t mind ruffling a few feathers, which included Nikola Jokic at the end of Game 4.

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However, Draymond Green believes the Joker was playing a bigger game in that moment, too. Jaden McDaniels, unforgivingly so, broke the code by making a layup when the game was over. Jokic took exception, but was even patiently waiting for the Timberwolves forward to make the wrong move. Green believes him waiting and later taking action was a mental play designed to draw a reaction out of McDaniels.

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“What I think Joker was trying to do is I think he was trying to get Jaden McDaniels to react the wrong way so that Jaden McDaniels could get thrown out of the next game. I think it was a mental play by Joker to try to get Jaden McDaniels to go over the top. A guy who’s been telling them all y’all defend y’all team are bad defenders and y’all can’t guard us,” he said on The Draymond Green Show.

Imago Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) shoots against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Had the scuffle extended into something ugly, maybe it would have happened. But Nikola Jokic would have carried the risk of being suspended himself. The Nuggets cornerstone started the brawl. McDaniels laying the ball down the court is just morally wrong, not considered to be a provoking act. But Green was also proud of the Timberwolves for the way he’s handled himself since making the pointed comments.

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“Jaden McDaniels, um, he has swung this series and he’s living up to everything that he said and he didn’t react. He didn’t even get a fine for the incident at the end of the game,” Green added. Jokic and Julius Randle received fines for their involvement in prompting and escalating the brawl, respectively. All McDaniels did was smile, knowing exactly what he did in that moment. Call it mean or foul play, but the Wolves star played his role of being the villain in this series.

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Draymond Green predicts a fight till the end

When fully healthy, the Minnesota Timberwolves grew with Jaden McDaniels. They felt the need to back their brother’s words and delivered exceptional performances one after another. But in Game 4, the unthinkable happened. Donte DiVincenzo suffered a season-ending injury, while Anthony Edwards landed awkwardly and is said to miss multiple weeks.

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That has changed the complexion of this series. Game 5 was proof. The Timberwolves had six double-digit scorers. But containing the Nuggets’ offense became increasingly difficult, with Jokic having a series-high 16 assists and a +18 differential. Those ailments have hampered the Timberwolves’ system, which flourishes with tenacity. Instead of Edwards, Mike Conley has to try to apply the ball-handling pressure.

That could work at times, but it’s not as efficient. That’s the reason even before seeing this game, Green made the sad prediction.

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“Now, they got the injuries. We’ll see. Can they still live up to it? But unfortunately, I think this series is going to end up going seven. because the injuries are going to be tough to overcome. We shall see,” he said on his podcast.

The Wolves lost a spacing threat and an active defender in DiVincenzo. Moreover, without Anthony Edwards, they are without a star who plays with the flair needed to dominate the playoffs. It’s left too much on the plate of McDaniels, Julius Randle, and others. But they play at home next. Adversity is less, since the crowd will be on their side.

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But they will still need to have an inspired outing as they did in Game 4. Can the Wolves find another Ayo Dosunmu-like performance from what remains? If they could, then it would give them a chance at finishing things off. If they allow the Nuggets to steal one on the road, it forces a win-or-go-home situation on the road without some of their best players.

It’s the rude nature of the playoffs. There are no second chances. The Timberwolves might just suffer because fate didn’t pick their side.