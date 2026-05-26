NYPD Turns Knicks Fan Area Into ‘Armageddon’ to Stop 6,000 Fans Days After Backlash for Controversial Move

The New York Knicks last lost on April 23rd. As the Knicks won 10 straight ahead of Game 4, the NYPD prepared for the worst, denying permits after six arrests in one night. Naturally, following the ruckus after Game 2, the surveillance and vigilance during Game 4 had to be tight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

FOX 5 NY Sports Reporter Jennifer X. Williams, shared a video outside of Radio Music Hall, where the Game 4 watch party was in full effect. The price was just $10, much lower than the hundreds of dollars spent at Madison Square Garden. “HUGE police presence outside of Radio City Music Hall for the Knicks Game 4 Watch Party, the pep talk included: ‘If they win, it’s gonna get rowdy,’” Williams tweeted, alongside the video. “A cop told me that they are going be dispersed throughout the area. Tonight’s event is sold out / at capacity at 6K fans…”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows a large contingent of NYPD officers gathered at night outside Madison Square Garden, standing near Chase Bank signage and MSG’s illuminated entrance. It generated 2.1 million views, as the rowdiness of some Knicks fans has grabbed the headlines. Over the last few weeks, the police had to deal with jersey burning of rivals, a fan climbing a billboard, and multiple scuffles happening outside MSG. ASocial media captured the tension.

“NYPD preparing for Armageddon once the Knicks win 😭,” one read, while another added, “NYPD got the riot gear ready because Knicks fans are about to celebrate like the city just defeated Thanos.” Notably, there have already been multiple arrests for disorderly conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Games 1 and 2 have seen progressively more problematic issues at the watch parties outside MSG, six arrests last night alone, so the NYPD will not support more watch parties outside the stadium,” a police department statement read. “But we will continue to review requests to support parties at alternate sites, like Summer Stage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why the NYPD pulled the plug on other watch parties outside Madison Square Garden because of concerns about escalating Knicks fan rowdiness. In fact, citing the city’s Street Activity Permit Office, they denied MSG’s permits for the Eastern Conference Finals Game 4. Officers were reportedly unwilling to staff future watch parties unless fan behavior improved.

Fans to NYC Mayor to overturn the ruling

The NYPD described the atmosphere of NYC streets as “progressively more problematic.” One simple example could be when the former Knicks guard J.R. Smith was swarmed by celebrating fans outside MSG. Videos later revealed that the Smith had to again and again tell fans to “relax” as people stumbled over one another. The Knicks have now won 11 consecutive playoff games and swept the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time since 1999, the Knicks are in the NBA Finals. Immediately, fans made one request to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, “Mr. Mayor, bring back the watch parties!” Even NYC City Council Public Safety Chair Oswald Feliz echoed the same sentiment. “New Yorkers deserve to be able to enjoy their city together with their friends and their family. They also pay taxes so that we could have a police department to help ensure that these events do not become chaotic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, there has to be a middle ground where the fans get to enjoy, and the police feel it is safe for everybody. But with every win, it feels like things continue to get more chaotic.