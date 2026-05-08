Official NBA Partner Calls Out the Refs for Decisions During Thunder-Lakers Despite League’s Clean Bill

A technical foul on JJ Redick, multiple missed foul calls on LeBron James, and Austin Reaves led to the Los Angeles Lakers star arguing with the officials post-game. It’s not the first time that the referees allegedly favoring the Oklahoma City Thunder have been voiced to the public. Suns guard Devin Booker did it during the Round 1 matchup against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co., but it fell on deaf ears. Now, even the NBA’s own partner has started trolling the league.

It was just last month when the NBA announced a multi-year partnership, making PrizePicks an official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner. Before the deal, PrizePicks was reportedly considered the third-largest U.S. gambling company in terms of profitability. And their recent post on X seemingly takes a shot after the Thunder-Lakers Game 2 was filled with controversy. The post, which had over 500k views, showed referees in Oklahoma City Thunder jerseys leading 2-0 against the Lakers.

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It was a meme labeled “BREAKING” but it amplifies claims of referee bias favoring OKC. Now, for social media, companies do use different marketing techniques. Calling out your own partner, that too, the NBA seems more than just for trolling. On the stat sheet, the Lakers only had five more foul calls, but the gap during the game was huge. JJ Redick slammed them after the game, LeBron James remained unsure why he never gets the calls like SGA, and Austin Reaves stated that the officials were disrespectful.

Last time, it was Devin Booker who raised a problem with the “biased officiating” and he received a technical foul for arguing in the game. The NBA fined the Suns’ star $35,000 for criticizing officials after Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. But the league announced “no basis to any claim of bias or misconduct by game officials.” They did change one decision about the technical foul that was called against him as “improperly assessed”. So, the player got fined for saying the right thing, but there was no decision against the officials. Again today, it seemed that the Thunder received favors on more than one occasion.

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It began early in the first quarter, LeBron James made a layup with 4:52 remaining, and absorbed contact from Oklahoma City big man Jaylin Williams. But no call was made. In the same frame, Thunder supposedly got away with Austin fouling Reaves on back-to-back possessions. Lakers head coach had to call a timeout and stormed toward Ben Taylor and got directly in the referee’s face while raging about the sequence that earned his technical foul. The rest of the quarters were also difficult for the Purple and Gold franchise.

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With 9:26 remaining in the second quarter, Thunder’s Alex Caruso sold the contact from former teammate James by sprawling to the floor. In the final frame, Bron made a continuation jump shot after Thunder’s Cason Wallace was called for a foul on him. But instead of a chance at a three-point play, the foul on Wallace was called on the floor, and the shot didn’t count. That’s why, after the Game 2 loss, the Lakers surrounded the official.

Lakers air their grievances despite defeat

Austin Reaves was seen leading an animated grievance redressal with the officiating crew, in a heated exchange with veteran referee John Goble. After the game, AR addressed it. “I felt like I was respectful to all of them all night. When we were doing the whole tip ball, they were switching spots. I wanted to get on the other side. I was just trying to keep an advantage. He turned around and just yelled in my face. I just thought it was disrespectful,” Reaves explained. Head coach JJ Redick also pointed out a peculiar disadvantage against Bron.

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James, who averaged 5.3 free throw attempts during the regular season, has only five free throws total through the first two games. “LeBron has the worst whistle of any star player I’ve ever seen,” Redick said. To this response, James had a very short answer. “I don’t know.” The 22x All-Star has played in his historic 300th playoff game and has seen what follows after such discussion. His answer was straight to avoid any further punishment from the league.

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Austin Reaves and JJ Redick’s comments and charge towards the officials could lead to severe punishment. Booker faced it, and even Jaylen Brown received a $50,000 fine. The Lakers’ head coach and their star player could also have similar bad news coming their way.