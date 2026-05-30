OKC Thunder Hit With Huge Injury Blow Before Game 7 vs. Spurs

Fresh off a crushing 27-point defeat in Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs, the Oklahoma City Thunder will head into a winner-take-all Game 7 with more somber news. They will be facing their biggest challenge of the season with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carrying even more responsibility on his shoulders as the latest injury report lists one of their biggest difference-makers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jalen Williams has been ruled out with a lingering left hamstring injury, dealing a significant blow to Oklahoma City’s championship hopes just hours before the Western Conference Finals reach their climax.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing could hardly be worse. Williams’ injury had already become a growing concern after his limited appearance on Thursday, and the official ruling now removes any doubt about his availability for the franchise’s most important game of the year.

Following the loss, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his star forward’s condition, saying, “He’s obviously not 100 percent. He didn’t know what to expect; I didn’t know what to expect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams managed only 10 minutes in Game 6 before the hamstring issue once again became too much to overcome. He finished with just one point and one assist, continuing a playoff run that has been repeatedly interrupted by injury. His absence was noticeable beyond the court as well, as he was excused from postgame media duties.

The expectation is now clear that Jalen Williams will miss Game 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jalen Williams produced 2 of the Thunder’s 13 turnovers in Game 6 and spent much of his time off the floor stretching his body and getting treatment. But the hamstring played its part as the 25-year-old was not at his usual best and even struggled on defense. Injuries have marred his year after breaking through on last season’s championship team.

Williams played 33 regular-season games and missed the Thunder’s first 19 games of the season after offseason wrist surgery. The injury problems continued as he suited up for two games between mid-January and late March after injuring his right hamstring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Mitchell, too, will be on the sidelines.

This postseason, the 23-year-old took the next step in playing 11 games for 28.8 average minutes with 15.1 points. Now, this makes him the third-best Thunder scorer in the playoffs. Mitchell has not played since suffering a right calf strain in Game 3 of the Conference Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second quarter of Game 3, Mitchell strained his right soleus and left with 3:56 remaining in the first half. A soleus strain affects the calf complex, making it a difficult issue for a guard who relies on lateral movement, burst, and direction changes. He was important in the second-round sweep of the Lakers, but he remained ineffective against the Spurs as the injury continued to bother him.

In Game 3, Mitchell played 16 minutes, scoring two points on 1-of-5 shooting, missing his only 3-point attempt, grabbing five rebounds, dishing one assist, and turning it over three times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injuries now leave Daigneault looking at others to find the solution.

Who needs to step up for the OKC Thunder?

In Game 6, the Thunder needed its bench more than ever. Their two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled with 15 points on 6-for-18 shooting, leading Oklahoma City. But the Spurs’ reserves outscored them 46-38. So, they need Jared McCain more than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has got the nod in the starting lineup and will most likely keep his place after adding 13 points and six assists. He’s been one of the Thunder’s best sources of offense outside of Gilgeous-Alexander. McCain is going to have to make his threes. He’ll have to create shots off the dribble. He’ll have to get inside and create offense for others.

Similarly, Chet Holmgren’s offensive woes have been well-documented throughout the course of the postseason. He hasn’t had a 20-point game since Game 2 of the Thunder’s second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the season and the dream of a repeat on the line, the Thunder have their backs against the wall. Now, add to the pressure that Williams and Mitchell are out. So, it becomes the perfect time for Holmgren and others to step up on offense.