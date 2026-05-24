OKC Thunder Make Sad Announcement Ahead of WCF Game 4 vs Spurs

Despite carrying all the momentum after back-to-back wins, the Oklahoma City Thunder suddenly find themselves dealing with major injury issues. Jalen Williams is already dealing with recurring hamstring concerns after exiting Game 2 and missing Game 3. Now, their hero of the Round 2 series against the Lakers will be sidelined for the Sunday clash.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed the injury report for the reigning champions, where Ajay Mitchell has been ruled out for Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs with a right calf strain. The 23-year-old guard suffered the injury during Game 3 on Friday night. Early in the third quarter, he was involved in a heated altercation with Spurs forward Devin Vassell after delivering a hard foul on rookie guard Stephon Castle during a transition play. The sequence led to double technical fouls as tensions flared between both teams.

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Shortly after the scuffle, the 23-year-old was seen limping noticeably and eventually headed back toward the bench area and did not ultimately return. It was in Game 2 when Thunder guard went down late and limped off the court, but he started Game 3 in place of Jalen Williams. Reports later confirmed that Mitchell had sustained a right calf strain, the same injury that will now sideline him for Game 4. He struggled with just two points in 1-of-5 shooting across 17 minutes, and that’s been a pattern in the WCF.

The former UC Santa Barbara guard has averaged just 5.3 points against the Spurs, a sharp contrast from his impressive second-round showing against the Lakers. In the conference semifinals, he was averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting an incredibly efficient 66% from inside the arc. He played the series as a starter since Williams was unavailable. And for Game 4 against the Spurs, Williams remains questionable due to a left hamstring strain.

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The Thunder still holds the edge in momentum, but injuries are beginning to test the depth that helped carry them through the playoffs in the first place.

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How can Thunder manage without Ajay Mitchell?

If Williams is available, that becomes a straight swap. But with his status still uncertain, head coach Mark Daigneault could once again lean on Cason Wallace for an expanded role in the starting lineup. The 22-year-old was recently named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team on the back of his elite perimeter defense, transition energy, and efficient spot-up shooting.

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In the series opener, he delivered eight points, six rebounds, and two steals while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from three-point range in 28 minutes. Even if Wallace fails to provide the spark, the Thunder bench is more than capable of digging them out. Over the last two games, Oklahoma City’s bench has overwhelmed San Antonio 133-48, including a massive 76-23 advantage in Game 3.

Jared McCain was the headliner again with 27 points in just 24 minutes, while Alex Caruso added another huge 15-point spark. With Ajay Mitchell officially ruled and Williams still questionable entering Sunday, multiple options remain open on the table for head coach Daigneault.