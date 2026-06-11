$1.2 Billion Company Deploys Extraordinary Security Outside MSG to Safeguard Spurs Fans Amid Knicks Chaos

Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals was the most-watched NBA Finals Game 3 in 28 years. Yet the headline from the night was about the New York Knicks supporters physically harassing the travelling fans. The San Antonio Spurs fans saw their jerseys ripped off, and some were even seen with bloodied faces. It was also seen that the cops had to deploy pepper spray to control the chaos. Amid this, Underdog has apparently been aiding the Silver and Black enthusiasts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The fantasy sports platform posted a promotional stunt claiming to provide security for Spurs fans at Game 4 versus the Knicks in New York, featuring a photo of five casually dressed men in Underdog t-shirts posing on a Manhattan street. “Underdog is providing security for Spurs fans at Game 4 in New York tonight.” This has more than 2 million views. And a video actually captured a Spurs fan being protected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Underdog hired security guards to protect Spurs fans near Madison Square Garden This is freaking legendary”. Underdog has reached a $1.23 billion valuation during the Series C funding round led by Spark Capital in 2025. It was backed by Spark Capital, BlackRock, Acies Investments, Mark Cuban, and Kevin Durant. And the company nearly tripled its $485 million valuation from its July 2022 funding round. It’s a nice touch from the fantasy sports platform after fan altercations from Game 3 reflecting heightened Knicks-Spurs fan tensions during the 2026 NBA series.

The New York Police Department said it is searching for members of a mob that beat down a Spurs fan and stripped him of his team jersey. It transpired when the fan was walking back to his hotel “when a group of unidentified individuals approached and surrounded him,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The individuals proceeded to punch and kick the victim about the body and forcibly removed the victim’s basketball jersey from his body.” So far, the police have released surveillance photos of five individuals who are charged with robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

To condemn any form of fan violence, both the Knicks and Spurs stars were in unison. “My thoughts is that it’s just a game. We are just playing a game out there. I am all for passion but to the respect of each other. It is unacceptable,” said Victor Wembanyama after Game 3. Even Karl-Anthony Towns had a similar sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The game is built off of respect and passion. We want everyone to respect each other. We want everyone to enjoy basketball at its purest state. It’s the NBA Finals. There’s no better place to watch basketball. Leave the physicality to everyone on the court.”

Arrests galore as Knicks fans clash with the NYPD

The NYPD confirmed that at least 21 other people were arrested following Monday night’s Knicks loss in Game 3. The rowdiness of the fans has been on display during the entire playoff run. This time, some of them allegedly threw beer bottles at or punched police officers. NYPD also stated that some got into fistfights and others climbed on light poles, scaffolding, and jumped on top of cars and taxi cabs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eight people were arrested on charges of assaulting police officers, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration,” according to the NYPD. 13 others received criminal court summonses for disorderly conduct. Amid the growing drama, the watch party for Game 4 was also cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a radio interview on WFAN, Knicks owner James Dolan suggested that it wasn’t worth holding the watch party for 1,000 fans, and called the mayor and police commissioner “party poopers.” But the NYPD said MSG had only sought a permit for 500 to 999 people to attend the fan watch party outside the arena. So not just tension between the fans, but between the owner and the mayor is somewhat escalating.