Owner Dan Gilbert’s Message After Cavs’ 2–0 Deficit to Knicks Backfires

Belief is quickly escaping from the Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans. In Game 1, they witnessed a historic meltdown. The Cavs lost despite leading by 22 in the final seven minutes. It never got as lopsided today. However, the Cavaliers did look lost, as if the Knicks stole their soul yet again. With a 2-0 deficit, Cleveland needs a miracle, or their best basketball of the postseason, to upset the Knicks. It doesn’t seem possible right now. But Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is sending out hope.

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Gilbert played a credible role in the Cavaliers getting past the one-seed Detroit Pistons in the previous round. Gilbert sent 22 buses full of fans for Game 7. He’s not happy to see the Cavs suffer for two straight games. At the same time, Dan Gilbert believes this team takes their time to adapt to the opposition.

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“Ok @cavs fans, feel familiar? Clearly, it’s not ideal, but we have done this twice already. We go home, win 2, and then it’s a 3-game series, and we win it in 6 or 7. Keep believing. Let Em **C**** Know!” Gilbert wrote on X.

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t had the same level of dominance as the Knicks in these playoffs. Notably, both of their series before the ECF went to seven games. The Pistons actually led 2-0, winning the first two home games just as the Knicks. However, when they seemed dead and buried, Donovan Mitchell and Co. found a way. Doing so again and again is excruciating. But that’s how the postseason has been for the Cavs.

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Dan Gilbert, as an owner, has no other choice but to keep supporting the team. Fans can actually find some peace with Gilbert showing such trust in his players. However, it doesn’t seem to be working anymore.

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Cavaliers fans would much rather be real

There’s no hiding the facts. The Cavaliers have had to crawl back from adversity frequently in the playoffs. They’ve done so successfully, reaching the first ECF since 2018. But from what fans have seen thus far, they aren’t hopeful for a comeback. “Lol, this time y’all going home, could even get swept,” a fan mentioned.

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Historically speaking, the

Knicks have dominated this rivalry in the playoffs. Hence, it’s no surprise that some fans see this series as over after two games. “I’m sorry, It’s over Dan,” one such comment read. Over five playoff series, the Cavaliers have only won two games against the Knicks. The last defeat came two seasons ago, when New York needed only five games to settle the tie. It seems like fans are prepared to head down the same tunnel this year.

“You’re such a good owner. I don’t have faith in this team as you do,” a fan replied to Dan Gilbert. Many fans pointed to the players’ body language during the first two games. In Game 1, Knicks head coach Mike Brown openly stated they are targeting James Harden. The Cavs’ adjustment was to keep help close to the Beard. It helped contain Jalen Brunson, but he fed his teammates with open looks to dominate in Game 2. Brunson had 14 assists, only one less than the whole Cavaliers team.

There would have been a time when fans would have responded to Gilbert’s message with enthusiasm. But, “Unfortunately, Dan, this isn’t LeBron and em this is Donovan and friends,” a fan wrote. It’s the first time this team has made it to the conference finals. Hence, they aren’t an experienced bunch who could figure teams out the way LeBron James did. And even if they did, stopping the Knicks isn’t easy.

They’ve won nine straight playoff games, averaging a historic 122 points per game. On the other side, the Cavaliers are still searching for answers to pressure New York’s star-studded lineup. Some fans feel it’s a leadership problem. “It’s not happening this time. Fire Kenny. Bring home LeBron. It’s the only way,” a fan conceded. That comes from Atkinson’s controversial decision to hold his timeout in Game 1 and getting outcoached once again tonight.

If there’s a message to the Cavaliers, it would be never say never. The team has made a habit of taking series to seven games. But it’s the Knicks’ superiority that intimidates the fanbase. They seem allergic to losing, beating down their rivals with exemplary execution. Do you think the Cavs have a chance? Let us know your views in the comments below.