Paul George Confronted by Teammate After Last-Minute Mistake Costs 76ers’ Chance to Tie Series vs. Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers put up a far more courageous performance in Game 2. The game didn’t swing convincingly for either team until the Knicks got the crucial six-point lead with under four minutes remaining in Game 2. Philly still didn’t quit. They had a shot in the dark, depending on making a triple. Paul George got the look, but it was far from satisfactory.

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With it being a five-point Knicks lead, George launched a three-pointer with barely 30 seconds to play. It hit nothing, as two defenders stood right in the 76ers forward’s grill while he took the shot. The question in every 76ers’ mind was, could they have gotten a better look? Quentin Grimes, who was running into open spaces, certainly felt so.

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Right after George’s attempt, Grimes confronted the veteran forward for taking a highly contested jumper despite time on the clock. It didn’t get heated, just a conversation in the heat of the moment in a game that could have been a vital boost for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul George didn’t get the best shot off. However, with a two-for-one opportunity the only way to get an attempt at winning the game, he was racing against time. By the time the Knicks retrieved the ball, the 76ers had just 25 seconds on the clock. So, although his shot selection was a mistake, that didn’t ultimately sink the 76ers.

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They struggled as a group in the final quarter, shooting just 21.1% from the field in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, Paul George had a rough outing. He added 19 points and 4 assists, shooting 5-13 from beyond the arc. However, his defensive work was crucial, with 2 steals and 2 blocks, including an emphatic rejection to prevent OG Anunoby from getting a dunk.

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This came down to execution. The Knicks went up 2-0 in this series because they had a closer.

Joel Embiid’s absence contributes to the 76ers’ Game 2 collapse

For three quarters, the Philadelphia 76ers could comfortably put the ball in the net. They didn’t finish a single quarter scoring below 25 points. That was the benchmark. But nerves play a huge role in the playoffs. The 76ers only had a one-point lead to start the fourth quarter. On the road, that was an advantage for the New York Knicks. All they had to do was get the ball to their closer.

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Jalen Brunson did the rest. Where neither team scored 20 points in the final quarter, Brunson’s poise was decisive. He nearly matched the 76ers’ tally, scoring 8 points and missing just one shot in the final quarter. He was responsible for nearly half of the Knicks’ fourth-quarter field goals.

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19 points was still a poor mark, with the 76ers’ defense successfully playing their part. However, they needed someone to make shots when it mattered.

“We felt like we should’ve won it. It came down to shot-making at the end of the game. They were making shots, we wasn’t. I feel like Brunson made a lot of tough shots towards the end of the game. We missed wide-open ones,” said 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe.

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In Joel Embiid’s absence, Tyrese Maxey is capable of taking on the role of the closer. Game 7 against the Boston Celtics stands as proof, where even with The Process, Maxey took charge. But he didn’t have it going tonight. Maxey did add 26, but made just 9 of his 23 attempts. He recorded just five points in the fourth, even missing a crucial free-throw.

The 76ers had a five-minute run without making a single field goal. They managed to turn the Knicks over five times, staying engaged defensively. However, had Joel Embiid been on the floor, there wouldn’t have been a 12-point fourth quarter. That was where the game changed hands for good. Philly just needed periodic makes. Sadly, they couldn’t buy it for any price tonight.

The job now shifts to defending their home floor as the Knicks take a 2-0 lead in this series.