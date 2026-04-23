Devin Booker’s Offensive Foul Call Sparks Debate Over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder’s Brand of Basketball in Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder is the best team in basketball. They’ve recorded consecutive seasons with 60+ wins. Their opponents, the Phoenix Suns, have played two additional games before making it to the postseason. From all of these facts, does it feel like OKC needs help? Yet, they somehow keep getting it from the officials.

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This isn’t a rant about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander by any means. It’s the Thunder’s way of playing the game. On one possession, Devin Booker did what the good offensive players do. He got Alex Caruso off balance, and slightly leaned into him to make a shot, and possibly get the and-one. Book didn’t do anything extensive to initiate the contact either.

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Yet, it was called an offensive foul.

Almost a few plays later, Devin Booker stared confusedly at the officials. This time, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander performed a similar move. He spun, saw the defender’s arms near him, and initiated the contact. The ruling was a foul on SGA, and the Thunder got the line. All of this while the Suns were trying to claw back from a deficit. It wasn’t just disheartening for them, but infuriating for those watching on.

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The Thunder are sensational as it is. They have a stellar collection of talent and are favorites to win it all. Yet, it’s such moments that keep the community from celebrating them. And this was just one such instance. For many fans, tonight’s game was the last straw in watching the Thunder play basketball.

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They didn’t just see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander get free throws for the same motion that Booker performed and recorded a turnover. This game had several such instances that have irritated the fans once again.

NBA fans don’t understand the OKC whistle

“Do people actually enjoy watching OKC brand of basketball?” a fan wondered. The Thunder were the better side tonight, even with ethical hoops. However, there are moments in the game where it feels like it’s all written for them. One instance involved the Thunder’s Chet Holmgren falling without any contact under the rim. The officials instantly blew their whistles.

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Even their own fans seem to be turning against their brand of basketball. “OKC team now is disgusting to watch. As an Oklahoman, I am not proud of our team,” a fan wrote. What hurts isn’t the referees falling for the bait. It’s the players who seem to be taking complete advantage of the treatment.

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“7’5 getting a foul called on 5’11 dude dawg. You cannot make this up, it is rigged,” a fan expressed after Chet Holmgren blatantly leaned into Gillespie after a shot-fake. Judging by the play, it was worse than what Booker did. He made minimal contact with Caruso’s face during a natural shooting motion. Yet, because the Thunder guard suggested it happened, the officials called it an offensive foul.

And matters turned worse when Booker got a technical foul. It wasn’t for violent conduct or disrespecting the officials. Book tried to save the ball from going out of bounds and accidentally hit Jaylin Williams. That was all. “AND PEOPLE WONDER WHY EVERYONE HATES OKC,” a fan mentioned. Williams also got a technical on that play for shoving Booker. Both calls seemed extremely unnecessary.

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But in the larger context of things, it played into the Thunder’s hands. What’s sad is the fact that even without those calls, OKC is so talented. They only had three more free throw attempts, yet won by 13 to take a 2-0 lead. It’s just such unpleasant moments that have drawn the ire of fans. “Ya why I have absolutely no interest in the NBA anymore. It’s so soft it’s hard to watch,” a fan said.

Simply put, things can be better at this point. No one is suggesting other teams get the same calls as OKC. But if that’s how the officials want the game to be, there needs to be some parity. The Thunder are a great basketball club, imperious on both sides of the court. When playing clean, they are still ferocious and often overwhelming for most teams.

That’s the reason these things sting. It’s easily avoidable and wouldn’t ruin anything for OKC. However, when such things happen regularly, it hurts the NBA’s product. The Thunder are amazing, but they are still getting some help from officials when it’s uncalled for. Slowly but surely, fans are starting to lose interest in the game they fell in love with for its purity.