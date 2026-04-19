NBA Playoffs Preview: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup, Odds for 04/19 Games Feat. Celtics, Thunder, Spurs and More

Day 1 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs came to an end on Saturday. But if you thought the action was over, you are wrong. Teams like the LA Lakers, New York Knicks, and others lit up the first night, even with key players like Kevin Durant missing, giving LeBron James and Co. the advantage. Jalen Brunson was accused of being on Broadway while his team went on to win the game. Now, it’s time for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, and others to take center stage. And just before the real drama unfolds, the preview becomes crucial. Don’t worry, we’ve got you!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NBA Playoffs: Injury Reports

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

In the Boston Celtics‘ camp, everyone looks fully fit ahead of the 76ers clash. Jayson Tatum, who missed most of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon, returned in early March and remains available. Jaylen Brown battled Achilles tendinitis, missed a few games, but the medical staff has now cleared him for action. Nikola Vucevic, after a hand injury that kept him out a month, is also available for the playoffs now.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Joel Embiid’s situation looms large, as Philly’s lone injury concern stems from his emergency appendectomy less than two weeks ago. Meanwhile, head coach Nick Nurse has stayed tight-lipped, offering little clarity. So, while the roster looks steady on paper, the heartbeat of Philadelphia’s lineup remains in suspense, quietly shaping the series ahead. Embiid is at least out for Game 1 of the series. Trendon Watford’s status is also questionable following an undisclosed illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m preparing for Sunday’s game, and I know he’s [Embiid] not playing in that one,” Coach Nurse said on Friday. “So that’s all, we’re just zeroed in on trying to see, can we go in there and get ready to battle and fight and execute as best we can?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder

Now, the Phoenix Suns injury report places Grayson Allen questionable with a left hamstring strain and Mark Williams questionable with left foot soreness. Allen impacts spacing, posting 16.5 points per game, 34.9% from three on 8.9 attempts. If limited, Devin Booker steps up, 26.1 points, 6.0 assists, and 45.6% FG. Meanwhile, Williams delivers 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 64.4% inside the scoring arc. His rim protection becomes vital against Oklahoma City’s frontcourt depth in the matchup battle.

On the Thunder‘s side, Thomas Sorber remains the only confirmed absence, still sidelined after right ACL surgery and missing all rotation minutes this season. Meanwhile, the Thunder’s engine runs hot. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives it with 31.1 points and 6.6 assists on 55.3% shooting. Next, Jalen Williams adds 17.1 points and 5.5 assists. Additionally, Chet Holmgren delivers 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks, anchoring the paint with a sharp defensive presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

The Orlando Magic lists Wendell Carter Jr. as available despite a nasal fracture, and he will play wearing a protective face mask. Meanwhile, Jonathan Isaac remains questionable with a left knee sprain. However, Detroit reports a clean bill of health across its roster. Carter still anchors Orlando inside, delivering 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while starting all 78 games he has played this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the Pistons are arriving fully healthy, giving them a steady edge. Cade Cunningham is currently going through rehab following his collapsed lung situation. So, his full-game status remains questionable as the team said that their star is ‘getting close’ to 100%.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

Good news for the San Antonio Spurs. They are heading into Game 1 with a largely settled rotation, as Jordan McLaughlin is the only absence after suffering a left ankle sprain, leaving the rest of the squad fully available and steady.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers enter the matchup without their centerpiece, Damian Lillard, sidelined as he continues to manage a left Achilles tendon injury, leaving a major gap in their leadership and scoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA Playoffs: Predicted Line-up

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Celtics 76ers Derrick White Tyrese Maxey Jaylen Brown Quentin Grimes Sam Hauser Paul George Jayson Tatum VJ Edgecombe Nikola Vucevic Andre Drummond

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder

Suns Thunder Devin Booker Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jalen Green Lu Dort Jordan Goodwin Jalen Williams Dillon Brooks Chet Holmgren Mark Williams Isaiah Hartenstein

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Magic Pistons Jalen Suggs Cade Cunningham Desmond Bane Duncan Robinson Franz Wagner Ausar Thompson Paolo Banchero Tobias Harris Wendell Carter Jr. Jalen Duren

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

Spurs Trail Blazers De’Aaron Fox Jrue Holiday Stephon Castle Toumani Camara Devin Vassell Deni Avdija Julian Champagnie Jerami Grant Victor Wembanyama Donovan Clingan

NBA Playoffs: Odds

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers face a steep challenge in Game 1 without Joel Embiid, leaving them thin in interior scoring, rebounding, and defensive protection. Pressure shifts heavily onto Tyrese Maxey against Boston’s elite perimeter wall. Meanwhile, the Celtics counter with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, plus a deep, versatile roster. Oddsmakers tilt heavily too, with the Celtics (-800) dominating the Sixers (+550), making Philadelphia’s path extremely narrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder

The odds tilt heavily toward the Oklahoma City Thunder at -1100, while the Phoenix Suns sit at +700, setting a clear imbalance. Meanwhile, OKC also commands a 13.5-point spread, reinforcing dominance expectations. The total is fixed at 215.5 points, unchanged from opening lines. Consequently, markets strongly back the Thunder, leaving Phoenix with a steep uphill battle in both scoring and overall game competitiveness tonight.

Imago Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) with guard Devin Booker (1) against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Odds heavily favor the Detroit Pistons at -325, while the Orlando Magic stand at +260, setting a clear gap in expectations. Meanwhile, Detroit holds an -8.5 spread, reinforcing control projections. Additionally, the total sits at 218.5 points, unchanged since opening. Therefore, the inclination toward the Pistons dominates. Meanwhile, the Magic face pressure to disrupt rhythm and outperform projections in a tightly priced scoring environment overall tonight.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

Odds paint a lopsided picture in the Blazers vs Spurs series, with Portland at +1000 and San Antonio at -2000, translating to a 95.24% implied Spurs win probability. Meanwhile, the Spurs also lead the -2.5 spread at -210. Additionally, correct score lines favor the Spurs in 4 (+175) or 5 (+200), while the total games sit at 5.5 with Under -260. Therefore, a short, dominant Spurs series feels strongly expected overall.

NBA Playoffs: Where to watch

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date: April 19, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV, and more

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder

Date: April 19, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date: April 19, 2026

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Now that you know everything you need to know about Day 2 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, we only have to wait for the action to unfold!