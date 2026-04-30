NBA Playoffs Preview: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup, Odds for 04/30 Games Feat. Celtics, Knicks, Wolves, and More

If the NBA playoffs have shown anything, it’s that intimidation means nothing until a team secures that fourth win. The Houston Rockets just forced a Game 6 after falling into a 3-0 hole against the Los Angeles Lakers. Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero delivered an all-time duel to keep Detroit alive. That same urgency carries into tonight’s slate.

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The Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, and Denver Nuggets all face elimination, each with a different path but the same objective: survive and push forward. Every team on the floor tonight is fighting to either extend its season or close the door.

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NBA Playoffs: Injury report

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

The New York Knicks turned in their sharpest outing of the series in Game 5, fueled by Jalen Brunson’s fourth-quarter explosion that powered a 29-point rout. However, they did take a hit. Josh Hart, the Knicks’ gritty forward, is listed as questionable with a low back contusion. Without Hart, an athletic Atlanta squad could expose the Knicks’ defensive integrity.

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Imago Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the third quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Hawks will continue to struggle with the Knicks’ size. Floor-stretching center Jock Landale hasn’t recovered from a high ankle sprain and remains out for the pivotal Game 6 matchup against New York tonight. CJ McCollum needs to reassert himself after a quiet six-point showing at Madison Square Garden.

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Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Celtics got a reality check from a dominant Joel Embiid at TD Garden in Game 5. Still, Boston returns to the floor with a clean bill of health. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been highly effective, combining for nearly 50 points per game. Boston will look to bounce back with a sharper shooting performance and close out the series.

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Boston should be on alert because the longer this series stretches, the more dangerous the Philadelphia 76ers become, especially with Joel Embiid anchoring both ends of the floor. Since his return, the team has looked far more cohesive.

The Process led the charge in Game 5 with 33 points and 8 assists, while VJ Edgecombe and Paul George have elevated the defense, turning this into a far more competitive matchup.

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Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Injuries have defined this series, and Denver isn’t immune. The Nuggets could again be without Aaron Gordon, who is questionable with calf tightness. Additionally, Peyton Watson will miss Game 6 with a hamstring strain. Head coach David Adelman said he has “no idea” if either will suit up.

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Minnesota, however, has taken the heavier blow. They will be without Donte DiVincenzo for the entire playoffs after the three-point threat tore his Achilles tendon. On that same night, Anthony Edwards hyperextended his knee, ruling him out for weeks.

The Timberwolves still hold a 3-2 lead, but their margin for error has shrunk significantly. Bones Hyland, who stepped into a larger role, is also questionable with knee soreness.

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NBA Playoffs: Predicted starting lineups

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks Jalen Brunson Nickeil Alexander-Walker Josh Hart* CJ McCollum Mikal Bridges Dyson Daniels OG Anunoby Jalen Johnson Karl-Anthony Towns Onyeka Okongwu

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers Derrick White Tyrese Maxey Jaylen Brown VJ Edgecombe Jayson Tatum Kelly Oubre Jr. Sam Hauser Paul George Neemias Queta Joel Embiid

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves Jamal Murray Mike Conley Christian Braun Ayo Dosunmu Cam Johnson Jaden McDaniels Spencer Jones Julius Randle Nikola Jokic Rudy Gobert

NBA Playoffs: Odds

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

With the series shifting back to Atlanta and the Hawks facing elimination, oddsmakers expect a tight Game 6. The Knicks are only 2.5-point favorites for the matchup.

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The moneyline favors New York by -135, while Atlanta is +110. The momentum has flipped; what once favored the Hawks now tilts toward the Knicks. Game 7 remains firmly in play.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Despite Joel Embiid’s dominance on the road in Game 5, oddsmakers view it as a moment rather than a turning point. The Boston Celtics are convincing favorites, with the money line set at -225 for the visiting team.

The 76ers sit at +185, giving them a shot to extend the series. Still, Boston holds the edge to close things out tonight.

Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves

With the Timberwolves being without Anthony Edwards and DiVincenzo, the market is siding with the Denver Nuggets to carry their momentum forward. Nikola Jokic and Co. are 6.5-point favorites for Game 6.

The Timberwolves’ money line is set at -200, meaning they would need a well-coordinated and ruthless performance to upset the former NBA champions.

Imago Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

NBA Playoffs: Where to watch

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock app

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app