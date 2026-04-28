NBA Playoffs Preview: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup, Odds for 04/28 Games Feat. Celtics, Knicks, Spurs and More

The first round of the NBA playoffs saw its first and only sweep. The Thunder sent the Phoenix Suns packing, becoming the first team to advance further. Tonight, a few more teams have that opportunity in front of them. The Boston Celtics return home to possibly close out the series against the Philadelphia 76ers. San Antonio Spurs, with a returning Victor Wembanyama, could dim the lights on a brave Portland Trail Blazers side. And then there’s the Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, who have locked horns with an even 2-2 series scoreline.

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Those are the stories for tonight.

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NBA Playoffs: Injury report

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have a commanding 3-1 lead in this tie, with the series heading back to the TD Garden. And it’s shaping up to be a fair clash. The Celtics have no injuries to report. Jayson Tatum has nicely settled in, coming off a 30-point performance in Game 4 and a dagger in their previous contest. Jaylen Brown is still the same two-way nightmare he was in the regular season, averaging 26.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

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Yet, the Philadelphia 76ers will hope to pick up some rhythm despite the adverse conditions. They saw Joel Embiid’s return in the last game. The star big man missed the first three games after undergoing surgery for appendicitis. He returned with a 26-point outing, but the 76ers managed to score just 96. With some action under his belt, The Process is expected to be more imposing with Philly’s season on the line.

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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

The Knicks staged a ravaging fightback in Game 4 to equal the series. They enter a pivotal Game 5 with a clean bill of health. Attention shifts to Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a triple-double in their last matchup, taking advantage of the Hawks’ lack of size in the interior. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby have been the stable contributors thus far as the Knicks look to spark contributions from their bench.

The Atlanta Hawks will remain without center Jock Landale for Game 5. He’s yet to make a single appearance in these playoffs after suffering a right high ankle sprain against the Orlando Magic in early April. Thankfully, veteran CJ McCollum emerged as the leading scorer in the series, averaging 24.5 points. The Hawks thrive when they can get out on the break and force turnovers, with the likes of Jalen Johnson and Jonathan Kuminga slashing through the Knicks.

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San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

The Spurs showed that being young doesn’t mean they lack urgency and character. They’ve turned around double-digit first-half deficits in consecutive games on the road. That’s happened with and without Wembanyama. The 7’4” star made his return after suffering a concussion in Game 2 with a dominant 27 points and 11 stocks to set the Spurs up 3-1. He’s available for a possible series-closing Game 5, along with the entirety of the Spurs roster.

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The Portland Trail Blazers remain with the singular absence they wish they didn’t have. Damian Lillard could return from an ACL tear suffered last season if the team extends the series or manages to stage a roaring comeback against the Spurs. The onus is on Deni Avdija and Jrue Holiday, the two leading scorers of the team. Big man Donovan Clingan also has an important task of suppressing Wemby, an assignment that hasn’t been successful thus far.

NBA Playoffs: Predicted starting lineups

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers Derrick White Tyrese Maxey Jaylen Brown VJ Edgecombe San Hauser Paul George Jayson Tatum Kelly Oubre Jr. Neemias Queta Joel Embiid *

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks Jalen Brunson CJ McCollum Josh Hart Nickeil Alexander-Walker Mikal Bridges Dyson Daniels OG Anunoby Jalen Johnson Karl Anthony-Towns Onyeka Okongwu

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs Portland Trail Blazers De’Aaron Fox Jrue Holiday Stephon Castle Scoot Henderson Devin Vassell Toumani Camara Julian Champagnie Deni Avdija Victor Wembanyama Donovan Clingan

NBA Playoffs: Odds

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid’s return hasn’t changed oddsmakers’ minds at all. Even with the boost, the Philadelphia 76ers are seen as major underdogs. Their money line is at +425, indicating the Celtics are just as dominant as they were in Game 4. The Shamrocks are 11.5-point favorites, suggesting they will end another underwhelming playoff run for the 76ers, affected by an injury to Embiid.

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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

Things get even as we move over to the other Eastern Conference battle. The Madison Square Garden is expected to bring great energy with the Knicks having a chance to take a 3-2 lead against the Hawks. The home team is the favorite, with a -275 on the moneyline. The Hawks have a +220 moneyline. So expect the Hawks to pack a few punches of their own.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

With Wembanyama’s return and two improbable comebacks behind them, the Spurs are looked at as runaway favorites for Game 5. The moneyline suggests an easy win at home, standing at -650. ESPN gives them an 82% chance at closing out the series in five games. The Trail Blazers will need to bring everything to upset the +475 moneyline set on them.

NBA Playoffs: Where to watch

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

TV channel: NBC / NBCSN

Streaming: Peacock

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app