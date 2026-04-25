NBA Playoffs Preview: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup, Odds for 04/25 Games Feat. Thunder, Pistons and More

After the higher seeds finished their home game defense, it’s now their time to get on the road. You know what they say, a playoff series isn’t won until you win away from your passionate fanbase. The Oklahoma City Thunder have cruised to a 2-0 lead over the Phoenix Suns thus far. On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons must carry their momentum from Game 2 into the Orlando Magic’s arena.

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Tomorrow’s slate of games is shaping up to be as enticing as the postseason, which gives us shocks and surprises. Let’s analyse how these two matchups could be impacted by the team’s health bills

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NBA Playoffs: Injury report

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was the bearer of bad news. Ahead of the Game 3 clash against the Suns, he revealed that All-Star forward Jalen Williams has suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain, ruling him out for the contest. The Thunder coach pointed to “losing 30-plus minutes of impact”. Williams had been splendid, particularly in Game 2, where he scored 19 points in just 22 minutes. OKC will miss his versatile presence on the court, hoping to compensate with their depth. Another absentee could be sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, who is listed as doubtful for personal reasons.

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Imago Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) defends in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On the other side, the Suns received some great news. Both Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin participated in practice ahead of their clash against OKC. Although listed as doubtful, Jordan Ott is hopeful to have them for the early matchup. Allen adds much-needed spacing and another secure ball handler. The Suns have struggled with ball security, averaging 20 turnovers against the Thunder’s tenacity. Goodwin provides an all-around impact, willing to be scrappy and provide scoring support. Center Mark Williams is listed out for a third consecutive game, still suffering from left foot third metatarsal stress reaction.

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Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

The Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac remains doubtful for the clash against the Detroit Pistons. The Magic’s defensive anchor is still dealing with a left knee sprain and has missed over a month since suffering the ailment. Without Isaac, Orlando’s ability to counter the Pistons’ physicality could be affected. However, after stealing Game 1, they have the blueprint to upset the Pistons.

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On the other side, the Pistons carry a clean bill of health heading into their first road game of these playoffs. Cade Cunningham has been sensational since returning from a collapsed lung. He’s the only player averaging over 20 points, surpassing the mark by 33 points per game in two outings in the postseason. The Pistons will hope they can manage to revive their offensive fluidity, particularly big man Jalen Duren.

NBA Playoffs: Predicted lineups

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns Oklahoma City Thunder Devin Booker Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jalen Green Lu Dort Jordan Goodwin* Cason Wallace Dillon Brooks Chet Holmgren Oso Ighodaro Isaiah Hartenstein

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic Detroit Pistons Jalen Suggs Cade Cunningham Desmond Bane Ausar thompson Franz Wagner Duncan Robinson Paolo Banchero Tobias Harris Wendell Carter Jr. Jalen Duren

NBA playoffs: Odds

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder

It’s no surprise that OKC is still seen as the favorite, despite multiple absences among their ranks. So far, the one seed has shown no signs of struggle against the Phoenix Suns. Oddsmakers have the Thunder’s money line at -475, indicative of their dominance in the series thus far. The Suns are heavy underdogs, at +350. The point spread for the game is at 9.5, leaning towards another walk in the park for the Thunder

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Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

With the Magic back at home, oddsmakers have this game going down to the wire. The point spread tilts slightly towards the Pistons, at -2.5. The away team is also expected to come out on top with a money line of +140. The Magic are set at -120, with projections preparing for a nail-biting finish without a convincing winner in the contest.

Imago Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and forward Franz Wagner (22) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

NBA Playoffs: Where to watch

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: April 25, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Date: April 25, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC / NBCSN

Streaming: Peacock